Man Runs Marathon With Stranger Who Saved Him From Jumping Off Bridge

Two men were brought together in the darkest of circumstances, but came out of it dear friends, mental health advocates, and partners in the London Marathon.

Almost a decade ago, Jonny Benjamin stood on Waterloo Bridge in London and nearly jumped. However, another young man saw him and intervened before Benjamin could take his own life. Yesterday, the pair completed the 2017 London Marathon together and raised over £30,000 (about $38,300) for Heads Together, a mental health campaign headed by Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton.

Benjamin was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder when he was 20-years old. In 2008, his mental and emotional battle reached a desperate pitch and he stood amidst the commuters on Waterloo Bridge, contemplating suicide. Spotting the clearly struggling young man, Neil Laybourne could not just walk by. He extended a solid hand of friendship, inviting Benjamin for coffee and promising him that, "It'll get better mate, you will get better."

They talked for 25 minutes until emergency personnel arrived to get Benjamin to safety and to help. The two did not see each other again until 2014, when Benjamin took to social media and launched a campaign called "Find Mike," his nickname for the "stranger on the bridge" who saved his life. Laybourne and Benjamin were reunited and became good friends and partners in advocating for mental health. Along with giving talks, the two have put out a petition asking the government include mandatory mental health education in schools in the United Kingdom. During a train ride, they decided that they would finish the London Marathon together.

Best part of today was running side by side with @neillaybourn for 26.2 miles. And of course all the incredible support shown to us. pic.twitter.com/nVjxeF8BC1 — Jonny Benjamin MBE (@MrJonnyBenjamin) April 23, 2017

"You were determined to not let me jump," Benjamin told Laybourne in an interview with The Independent. "And that is what brought me back over the edge."

"I was just thankful I was able to say the right thing," Laybourne said.

With the backing of the royal leaders of Heads Together, the friends completed the race side by side. The Telegraph reported that they spent most of the race with their arms around each other for support, elated and determined to cross the finish line together.

They finished the 26 mile race in five hours and 28 minutes, a personal victory made more meaningful in the context of sad, recent events in Benjamin's life. His uncle and grandmother had passed away only a few days before the marathon and, grappling through his grief, he had initially told Laybourne to go ahead and cross the finish line without him. In a Facebook post, Benjamin wrote:

"Admittedly, I haven't done the training I needed for it. It's been a tough year so far with my relapse and going back into hospital, family illness, and most recently my Uncle and then Grandma passing away a few days ago.

But i WILL complete the 26 miles! Even if I have to crawl some of the way!!

This feels like such an important moment for mental health. They're calling this the world's first ever #mentalhealthmarathon

It's a privilege to be part of it."

In an act symbolic of the support and hope that their friendship grew from years ago, the two men ran their last mile together, Laybourne exuberantly telling reporters, "What an amazing experience!"