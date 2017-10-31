One Dead After Shooting Near University Of Utah, Campus On Lockdown

Authorities have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Austin Boutain, who is being "considered armed and dangerous."

DEVELOPING—Police are searching for Austin Boutain, 24, suspected of fatal shooting at University of Utah. #UofUShooting pic.twitter.com/IGsYVYUUIY — Splinter (@splinter_news) October 31, 2017

One person was killed in a shooting at the University of Utah where students were told to shelter in place after a report of shots fired near the campus on Monday, police said.

The university said on Twitter at about 9 p.m. local time that shots were fired at Red Butte Canyon, a research area on the east side of the school in Salt Lake City, Utah.

One person was killed, Salt Lake City Police Department said on Twitter.

Authorities were searching for a male suspect identified as Austin Boutain, 24, who was "considered armed and dangerous," the department said.

Commuter train services were suspended near the school, local media reported.

Fervent prayers for all dealing with the #UofUShooting tonight. Stay safe, and follow directions to shelter in place. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) October 31, 2017

POLICE HAVE NOT YET FOUND THE SUSPECT. Everyone please stay safe. PLEASE. Reporters, students, officers, EVERYONE #uofushooting — Lauren Handley (@LaurenHandleyTV) October 31, 2017

#UofUShooting 24 yr/o, white male, black jacket, black beanie, chevy truck with CO plates. tear drop tattoo and cross on face. — G. ??? (@gkbalsam) October 31, 2017

