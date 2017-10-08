One Million Americans Sign Petition Demanding Trump Impeachment

More than one million Americans, within ten days, have signed onto a petition calling for Donald Trump's impeachment.

Do you want to see Donald Trump removed from the presidency? If you do, you’re not alone. In fact, there are millions of others like you who have already expressed their desire to see Trump impeached.

Over one million Americans signed onto a petition created by progressive philanthropist Tom Steyer, a billionaire who has some serious qualms with the Trump administration.

Steyer starred in advertisements for the petition, which he published on YouTube earlier this month and aired on several cable news stations last week. The ad, which puts into no uncertain terms Steyer’s desire to impeach Trump, caught the attention of the president himself last week.

Trump responded to the ad through Twitter, calling Steyer “wacky and totally unhinged” in a tweet that apparently came after the president saw the ad while it aired on FOX News.

Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

The words Trump used to describe Steyer, however, seem better suited for Trump himself.

In spite of Trump’s assertions against Steyer, the philanthropist was able to garner 1,119,720 signatures calling for Trump’s impeachment as of Tuesday morning. Reaching that threshold only took 10 days, reports Axios.

Of course, these million-or-so names aren’t the only Americans who would likely support that remedy for Trump. A Harvard University/Harris Insights poll from late August shows that more than two-in-five Americans supported impeaching the president, statistically tied with the number of Americans who didn’t support going that far.

Given that that poll was from two months ago, it’s possible to assume even more Americans — and certainly more than just a million — support Trump’s removal from the executive branch.

They have good reason: Trump has demonstrated that he is unfit to lead in more ways than one. In addition to his embarrassing behavior and questionable racism, his firing of former FBI Director James Comey, as well as his political pardoning of Sheriff Joe Arpaio, shows us that he’s not about upholding the rule of law either.

The idea of impeaching Trump isn't as far-fetched as some make it out to be, but it will require the legislative branch to make it happen. Congress must take into consideration the idea that they may have to act soon on the “Trump Problem” — before it’s too late.

Banner/thumbnail image credit: Yuri Gripas/Reuters