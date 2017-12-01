'Your Son Is A Dog': Israeli Parliamentarian Tells Palestinian Mothers

“Your son is a dog. He is a dog. You come to visit the scum who are sitting here in prison, whom you see as your family members.”

An Israeli member of parliament verbally abused families of Palestinian prisoners who were traveling to an Israeli prison to meet their loved ones.

Oren Hazan, Israeli Knesset member and a rightwing politician, appeared in a bus that was carrying families of Palestinian prisoners and was about to enter Nafha prison in south Israel when he launched the foul-mouthed tirade.

Hazan stormed the bus with Israeli police and cameramen and began harassing the Palestinians.

“Your son is a dog. He is a dog. You come to visit the scum who are sitting here in prison, whom you see as your family members,” he told the mother of a prisoner.

He told another woman, "I am not going anywhere. I am a Knesset [parliament] member.”

When she tried to talk, Hazan shouted back at her and told her to be quiet.

“I will make sure that you are not allowed to visit here anymore. We will do everything so that you won't enter here. You are not wanted here. You educated your son to murder and we will show your son to the ground,” he yelled.

The helpless mother told Hazan to be polite but the plea had no effect on the Knesset member.

“She educated her son to murder and hate. For the likes of her, I have no manners,” he replied.

Before boarding the bus, the rightwing politician posted a picture on Twitter in which he carried Israeli flags in his hand and said the bus was carrying “animals.”

Hazan also said he wanted to make sure family visits to Israeli prisons stopped until several Israelis who were detained in Palestine returned.

“I want to send a message to all of you. Your friends in Gaza are holding our brothers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul and Avera Mengistu. If you do not pass on this message that we want our children back, you will not see your son or your husband or your family. If you continue like this here, you will not see them alive,” he said.

International Committee of the Red Cross, which usually organizes buses in the region, said they were “very concerned about this serious incident.”

"The families should not be assaulted or insulted. They should be able to visit with a dignified manner. Our staff cannot prevent such incidents - we only facilitate with the authorities and we always ask that the visit can take place uninterrupted,” said ICRC media spokesperson Alyona Synenko.

According to Addameer, a prisoner support and human rights association, there are currently some 6,154 Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli jails.

Israeli forces directly violate an international law because they place prisoners inside Israeli prisons despite the fact they hail from the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

The breach makes it difficult for Palestinian families to meet their loved ones who are in prison because Israeli authorities don’t easily accept permits from Palestinians who want to travel to Israeli prisons.

