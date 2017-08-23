'Adorably Out Of Touch' Mother Of Three Responds To Louise Linton

The mother of three who was ridiculed on Instagram by Louise Linton, actress and wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, writes a powerful response.

The mother of three that Louise Linton belittled in an Instagram post is striking back.

"My friends and family will tell you that I have a big heart and am very caring, but that I'm also snarky and unafraid to call things like I see them. I did that to Louise Linton on Instagram the other day, referring to her post about her designer labels as "deplorable," Jennifer Miller said in a statement published on CNN.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's wife grabbed the media’s attention earlier this week after posting a photo to Instagram of her and her husband descending from an Air Force jet clad in hashtagged designer clothing. Miller wrote on the post, “Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #Deplorable.”

Instead of ignoring a rather harmless comment, Linton called Miller “adorably out of touch” and threw her privilege in Miller’s face.

The wife of Treasury Secretary Mnuchin bragged about her wealth tonight and belittled poorer people. On Instagram. H/t @skenigsberg pic.twitter.com/Hi55mHJm6j — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 22, 2017

Miller, a full-time health care product manager and volunteer for her son’s Boy Scout troop, does not regret calling Linton deplorable in her post, writing that Linton's response only further proved her privilege.

"I don't think she has any idea what everyday Americans deal with, especially when it comes to economic struggles. Since her husband is secretary of the treasury, it behooves her to find out. And while she has since apologized for her insensitive post, nothing she says now can negate the fact that her initial response to my frustration was to continue bragging about her wealth and to allege that her contributions to society have been more significant than mine," wrote Miller.

Linton's comments not only impacted Miller, they are insensitive to the many plights of everyday Americans.

In a day and age where Americans are struggling with racism, poverty, and health care costs, Miller asserts that Linton has a duty to have compassion and listen to everyday citizens.

"You're a prominent person now, Linton, so please use your influence for good," wrote Miller.

Miller's will to stand up to Linton even after a public apology carries a message of integrity and defiance.

It's necessary that the American people stand up to those in positions of power who mock and belittle the struggles of hard-working, tax paying citizens, and those people are showing their support for Miller online:

Jennifer Miller, the woman who called out Louise Linton, was just on CNN & she just took her to the woodshed AGAIN ?? My hero ?? pic.twitter.com/9r81ywu05j — ??MattyKakes?? (@theMattyKakes) August 22, 2017

Good for Jennifer Miller for standing up for what is right. Louise Linton is out of touch and #deplorable. https://t.co/yybldhuBAU — Commuting with Julie (@JulieCommute) August 23, 2017

"Adorably out-of-touch" Jennifer Miller proved she's clearly in-touch, when responding to Linton questions on CNN. ?? https://t.co/oJVxM42LNW — Dawn (@Alba_Dawn) August 22, 2017

The "taxpaying American" mocked by Mnuchin’s wife wrote a powerful response https://t.co/RANkuiVVBh # via @HuffPostWomen — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 24, 2017

@CNNPolitics Just watched Jennifer Miller explain her Instagram post with Mnuchin's third wife. Jennifer, you are one classy lady! Thanks! — (((C. Catalanotto))) (@cincatwhodat) August 22, 2017

Miller ended her strong statement writing that "if this pushes us toward a little perspective, empathy and understanding, the words will have mattered."

