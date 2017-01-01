The Blindfolded Palestinian Minor Will Now Be Tried In Military Court

Israel routinely puts Palestinian children between the ages of 12 and 17 in solitary confinement for interrogation, according to Defense for Children.

U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital has ignited a firestorm of violent clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces.

Dozens of images continue to emerge from the region but one in particular transfixed the world. It shows a Palestinian teenager blindfolded and surrounded by more than 20 heavily-armed Israeli occupation forces.

Now, it has emerged the boy, identified as 16-year-old Fawzi al-Junaidi, will be charged and tried in a military court.

Junaidi's arrest prompted widespread criticism as it symbolized the Israeli army's use of excessive force against Palestinians, especially Palestinian minors. He has been accused of throwing stones at a group of armed Israeli officers. However, he denies the allegations.

"He said he was fearful and was running away when tear gas canisters were being thrown," Junaidi's lawyer, Farah Bayadsi, told Al Jazeera. "Fawzi said he was beaten with a rifle and he showed up with bruises all over his neck, chest and back."

She added he will be formally charged in front of an Israeli military court.

While Junaidi's arrest and impending trial has drawn international focus, it's not uncommon for Israeli soldiers to use excessive force against Palestinian minors, who receive harsh punishments for throwing stones.

Just in October, a report published by Israeli rights groups HaMoked and B'tselem found the IPS (Israel Prison Service) "keeps the boys incarcerated in harsh condition."

Furthermore, while night interrogations are prohibited by Israeli law, "91 percent of the minors who were interviewed for the report said that they were arrested at night."

According to Human Rights Watch, Israeli authorities also choke and throw stun grenades at Palestinian minors. The children are also beaten in custody and interrogated without the presence of parents or lawyers.

In six days, following Trump's Jerusalem announcement, at least 16 Palestinians have been arrested over protests. At least four have been killed and more than 700 injured.

Thumbnail / Banner : Wisam Hashlamoun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images