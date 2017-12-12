Israeli Soldiers Reportedly Detain Palestinian Boy With Down Syndrome

A 14-year-old boy with Down syndrome was detained by Israeli forces during a protest of Donald Trump's decision to name Jerusalem the nation's capital.

A 14-year-old Palestinian boy with Down syndrome was detained by Israeli soldiers last week during a protest, causing condemnation and reaction from many around the world.

Mouhammad Al-Taweel was taking part in pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the city of Hebron, which sits on the West Bank. He was detained on Friday for unknown reasons.

Turkish news agency Yeni Safak reports that Al-Taweel was forcibly and violently pushed against the shutter of a closed shop, frisked by Israeli soldiers, and taken away by armed escort.

The protest he was involved in was in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to name Jerusalem the capital city of Israel, a policy that upset many Muslims throughout the world. Jerusalem was originally established as a “corpus separatum,” an international city meant to be enjoyed by people of all faiths.

The International Down Syndrome Federation, based in Turkey, issued a strongly-worded statement urging Israel to apologize to the boy, and offered help for his family once he is released.

“Rude behavior shown to a young boy with Down syndrome, to our son, and his arrest is actually a country's insult to humanity,” the head of the organization Muhammed Abdullah Tuncay said.

This is not the only incident of Israeli soldiers allegedly mistreating an individual with Down syndrome. Earlier this spring, 22-year-old man Arif Jaradat, who also has the condition, was shot and killed by soldiers in his home in the village of Sair.

These examples of violence by Israeli soldiers only further validate how Israel's relentless control of Palestine is breeding a culture of clear indecency and callousness.