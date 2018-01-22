Palestinian MPs Forced Out Of Knesset After Protesting Pence

After Sunday protests, Pence told the Knesset that Trump was ready to expedite the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem, prompting Palestinian MPs to take a stand.

Palestinian members of the Knesset removed by force while protesting US Vice President Mike Speech - VP Pence told Israeli lawmakers that the US embassy in occupied #Jerusalem will open before end of 2019 pic.twitter.com/kPyCz6CsEO — Boutaïna Azzabi (@Boutaina) January 22, 2018

As Vice President Mike Pence vowed to advance its plan to open the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, saying that the move will take only one year instead of three, Palestinian members of the Israeli Knesset were kicked out.

Ahead of Pence’s visit, Palestinians burned photos of the vice president, stepping on them before throwing them inside trash containers in a symbolic move meant to demonstrate their attitude toward President Donald Trump’s administration.

After the president recognized Jerusalem, a disputed territory, as Israel’s official capital, several protests erupted across the Palestinian territories as well as other corners of the Muslim and Christian world.

The Sunday protest was carried out with the same goal, Secretary of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah), Mohammad Al-Masri said.

During Monday’s speech before the Knesset, Israeli MPs stood up and applauded as Pence said that the Trump administration “will advance is plan and have the embassy opened next year.” As Palestinian MPs heckled the comment, security guards kicked them out of the building.

As Pence visited Israel, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gave a speech in Brussels asking European Union foreign ministers to recognize Palestine as a state.

Saying that the move would not be a barrier to peace, Abbas added that "the only way to achieve peace with Israel is through internationally led negotiations." EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini responded, saying that the EU is committed to supporting the Palestinian state-building process.

Despite the EU’s vows to commit to supporting Palestine as a state, it’s still difficult to see how this move will help pressure Trump to join EU leaders in pressing Israel to bring an end to its military occupation of the Palestinian territories, especially now that Israel was able to get the American president to recognize Jerusalem as the Jewish State’s capital.

Unfortunately, Trump’s move is more likely to instigate more conflict than actually help to foster peace.