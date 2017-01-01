Daycare Staff Duct-Tapes 4-Year-Old To Chair, Posts Photo On Snapchat

“I'm looking at a picture of my daughter duct taped to a chair and her facial expression -- I can just imagine how she felt,” recalled the horrified mother.

Parents of a 4-year-old in Florissant, Missouri, were shocked to receive a picture of their daughter duct-taped to a chair at a suburban St. Louis daycare center.

The Missouri Department of Children and Family Services allegedly contacted Elysha Brooks and Christian Evans, sending them a photo that appeared to show their child restrained at Little Learners of Florissant. The authorities reportedly received an anonymous tip about the photo, which was originally posted on Snapchat by an unidentified daycare staff member.

“One of her teachers DuctTaped her to a Chair and posted her on SC (Snapchat),” Brooks wrote in a Facebook post. “Received a call from a hotline and they sent me this pic of my baby. This incident supposedly happened in March and the daycare still fail to inform us of the situation.”

The family had no idea about the incident until the authorities informed them.

Apparently, the daycare failed to document another incident, according to the mother.

“[They] also failed to document a incident of a rock being lodged in my baby ear that almost damaged her eardrum,” she added.

The parents, who are understandably upset with the photo and what their child had to go through, are determined to get answers.

“I won't be happy until that daycare is shut down, for one, and whoever did this to my child, whoever it is, either – it's not an either – she needs to be in jail,” Evans told KFVS. “Seeing your child duck taped to a chair, seeing the anxiety, seeing how scared your kid is, knowing for one that you're not there to protect them and knowing for two that you have people around that would stoop to that level to hurt your child puts you in a crazy mind state.”

Brooks also had a message for all families who depend on these daycares.

“Know the teachers, know every teacher; make sure they're reporting these incidents. If they're telling you this happened to your kid, make sure they're writing this stuff down,” she said. “Double-check on these day cares before you go to them because I thought my daughter was safe. I thought my daughter was safe all this time.”

The daycare center in question, the Little Learners of Florissant, has not released a statement yet.

