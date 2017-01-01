Classmate Threatens Black Student Via Racist Messages On Snapchat

“We should have hung all u n****** while we had the chance and trust me it would make the world better,” read one of the messages.

An African-American family in Texas is concerned about the safety of their teenage daughter after a classmate reportedly sent her threatening messages on Snapchat. The interaction between the two began after the black student showed support for the NFL players taking the knee to protest police brutality.

R.J. King, the student’s father, said he was shocked when his daughter told him she was worried for her life. She then showed him the messages she had received on the social media app.

"U liberals dumb as hell," a male class fellow from the Woodlands High School reportedly wrote, to which the girl replied, “Not as dumb as you racist.”

The classmate, who remains unidentified, then responded:

“Idk how tf racism got brought into this. Im standin up for my country. Ya’ll always gotta be starting s***. We should have hung all u n****** while we had the chance and trust me it would make the world better.”

The father said he had to read the text a couple of times before he could actually believe it. He also added it reminded him of racist incidents he had faced in the past.

King and his wife, Latoika, immediately contacted the school administration, which assured them they would take suitable action.

However, Principal Jill Houser later contacted the parents via email and offered crisis counseling services to their daughter along with promising to reschedule the male student’s classes so the two don’t see each other at school.

The principal also suggested King’s daughter could transfer to another school if she continues to feel unsafe – because silencing the victim is always easier than disciplining the culprit.

“This was a serious threat, so we thought we were going to get a serious response,” King said, according to the Houston Press. “We thought the only way to ensure that that situation was handled was that he be removed from that school, because he may put her at risk and also other students of African-American descent at risk. When we weren't getting a response as far as what was going to be done, it threw us for a loop.”

The girl’s mother also revealed how, despite the school’s assurances, their daughter did come face to face with her alleged harasser and informed her parents via a text message.

"We responded like, where are you? Are you OK?" Latoika King explained. "But, of course, she's in school so a couple of hours go by before we get a response from her that, yeah, I'm OK. Sending your child to school, you shouldn't have to worry about their safety."

Meanwhile, the Conroe Independent School District released a statement claiming the situation was being handled, though they were unable to release any details.

“Although the comments made on Snapchat occurred over a weekend and not on campus, Conroe ISD does not tolerate behavior of this type,” the statement said. “The campus administered several levels of disciplinary consequences and continues to work with the students involved and their parents. Due to privacy laws, the campus cannot share all of the steps it has taken, but campus and District administration are committed to providing safe and caring learning environments for all of our students. Furthermore, reinforcing respect for others and building unity continues to be a top priority across our campuses as it is in our communities, and we are researching additional resources to support our students with these essential life principles.”

