Video: The Moment When Plane With A Missing Wheel Makes A Landing

by
Komal
Watch the plane make a dramatic emergency landing in Florida after the pilot realized something was amiss.

A twin-engine plane bound from Belize to Tampa and missing a wheel made an emergency landing at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

The pilot ignored warnings his plane was missing a wheel shortly after taking off, with near-disastrous results. The twin-engine jet took off from an airport in Belize, the wheel dropping off not long afterwards.

The pilot decided it wasn't a serious enough problem to turn around for, and continued onto Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Florida.

The plane then notified the control tower about a possible problem concerning the missing wheel.

Officials at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport received a call from the tower shortly before 5 p.m. Friday that a small aircraft needed to make an emergency landing.

The pilot circled the airport to burn off fuel then landed the plane on a runway about an hour later. The plane finally landed just before 6 p.m., skidding down the runway and shooting sparks in its wake. The plane started straight and then careened left, finally stopping in a patch of grass to the side of the runway.

Fire engines were on standby for the emergency landing. No one was injured and the three passengers and pilot exited the plane unharmed.

