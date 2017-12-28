Past Dr. Phil Guests Have Accused Him Of Enabling Their Addictions

Guests said Dr. Phil has enabled their addiction problems by leaving alcohol in the dressing rooms and providing drugs to “calm their nerves.”

Who is Todd Herzog? Dr. Phil McGraw provides addicts with alcohol and Xanax before show, 'Survivor' winner says https://t.co/CfZPuGNs2t pic.twitter.com/8GJ36n1FrW — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 28, 2017

Former guests who have appeared on the “Dr. Phil” show have accused the host of enabling their substance addictions by providing them with alcohol and drugs in the waiting room.

Todd Herzog, who appeared on the show to discuss his alcoholism, told STAT that he found a bottle of vodka in the dressing room and was later given Xanax to help “calm his nerves.”

Family members of two other “Dr. Phil” guests stepped forward to state that staffers directed them toward Skid Row so that they could purchase drugs while they were experiencing withdrawal.

Dr. Phil brought a guest suffering from addiction on his show — then stocked the green room with vodka.



"It’s like if one of them was drowning and approaching a lifeboat, and instead of throwing them an inflatable doughnut, you throw them an anchor.”https://t.co/AxZ8AEUeDU — Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) December 28, 2017

Dr. Phil has since declined to comment on the allegations, but Martin Greenberg, the show's psychologist, firmly denied the claims.

“We do not do that with this guest or any other,” Greenberg said in regard to Herzog’s allegations.

He went on to label the claims “absolutely, unequivocally untrue.”

The show said that guests with a history of substance abuse are under supervision 100 percent of the time.

Former guests of the show, however, maintained that they were not under medical supervision the entire time, especially during the time that they were going through withdrawals.

Joelle King-Parrish brought her daughter to the “Dr. Phil” for help with her heroin addiction, they ended up on Skid Row buying drugs w/ a show staffer. Read the full story on @statnews https://t.co/jSUYljeOtu Photo by @Matthew_Orr pic.twitter.com/8or86z3lgC — alissa ambrose (@alissa_ambrose) December 28, 2017

The show said that STAT “cherry-picks” claims from disgruntled former guests in order to make the show look poor.

“The fact you can ‘cherry pick’ three, or 30, or 300 guests for that matter, who seek to blame others for their plight or struggle in life, is not the least bit surprising,” the shows statement concluded.

We can only hope that the show doesn't exploit addiction for the sake of good television, but with the many scandals that have recently come to light within the Hollywood industry, it would not come as a huge shock if the rumors turned out to be true.