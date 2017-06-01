VP To Speak At Event Run By Pastor Who Said God Had Hitler Hunt Jews

The pastor who once said Hitler was sent by God to "hunt" Jews is now hosting an event — and the vice president agreed to participate as a speaker.

Vice President Mike Pence appears to be quite forgiving of those who use religion to justify mass murder.

According to Raw Story, the vice president has agreed to address a group whose founder, Pastor John Hagee, once said Adolf Hitler was a “hunter” sent by God to target Jews who refused to go to Israel.

Christians United for Israel is a group founded by Hagee, whose rhetoric has landed him in hot waters in the past, forcing him to apologize for his inflammatory comments.

In a 1990s sermon brought to light during the 2008 presidential election, Hagee addressed Zionism and its creator's history, adding that Hitler was put on earth to punish Jews who failed to follow the Zionist call.

“Theodore Herzl is the father of Zionism,” he said in the sermon. “He was a Jew who at the turn of the 19th century said, this land is our land, God wants us to live there. So he went to the Jews of Europe and said ‘I want you to come and join me in the land of Israel.’ So few went that Hertzel went into depression.” “Those who came founded Israel; those who did not went through the hell of the Holocaust. Then god sent a hunter. A hunter is someone with a gun and he forces you. Hitler was a hunter,” he concluded.

The awfully callous and ignorant remarks prompted 2008 presidential nominee John McCain to disavow Hagee, but throughout 2016's campaign, the controversial pastor supported both President Donald Trump and Pence. Now, the vice president is readying to address Christians United for Israel during its annual Washington, D.C., gathering in July.

In May of 2016, the controversial religious figure told his listeners that “God will not hold us harmless” if Christians across America didn't cast a vote for Trump.

“I’m going to vote for the candidate that’s going to make the U.S. military great again,” he said. “I’m going to vote for the party that is going to solve the immigration problem, not the one that has created the immigration problem. I’m going to support the party that brings jobs back from China … I’m not going to vote for the party that has betrayed Israel for the past seven years.”

Looks as if his support continues to be appreciated by Pence, no matter how disturbing the pastor's comments may be.