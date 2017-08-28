Pastor Responds After Shutting Megachurch Doors On Flood Survivors

Lakewood Church posted on Facebook that it is "inaccessible due to severe flooding" and directed people to look for other shelters in the city.

Joel Osteen, a famed Houston televangelist, with a net worth of $50 million, recently posted on Facebook that his church would not be accessible to flood victims due to rising water levels.

However, soon enough, people started posting photos of the street, on which Lakewood Church is situated, which suggested there wasn't a lot of water there for Osteen to shut the church's door.

Houston's @indivisible_usa is acquainted with @JoelOsteen's Lakewood Church. They took these pics about an hour ago w/ commentary. pic.twitter.com/YTWrD9UG1z — Charles Clymer?????? (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

In fact, according to Snopes, "a map of the area surrounding the church shows it is under a flood advisory, but not a warning."

Outrage ensued.

Just offer shelter and a dry place for those who need you and want to know you care. .@JoelOsteen those who can't get here still need you! pic.twitter.com/MdHAHWGprR — Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) August 28, 2017

Put your money where your mouth is. Houston has been unfathomably good to you. Time to pay it back. Literally — Amandaisarunner (@amandaisarunner) August 28, 2017

Hey Joel, don't you have the biggest and richest church? Why don't you open up the doors and the wallet in the name of Jesus for the people! — Mozez713 (@Mozez713) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen won't open his church that holds 16,000 to hurricane victims because it only provides shelter from taxes. #HoustonStrong — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) August 28, 2017

After widespread criticism, Osteen released a statement, saying the church never closed its doors.

“We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need. We are prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm in helping our fellow citizens rebuild their lives,” the statement read, according to ABC News.

Chron.com reported the church will open on Aug. 29 "to collect baby food, baby formula, baby diapers, and adult diapers on behalf of the city. Lakewood was in communication with the city today and said it would shelter Harvey victims once other shelters are full."

