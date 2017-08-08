Trump’s Evangelic Adviser: God Sent Trump To ‘Take Out' Kim Jong-un

“God has endowed ruler’s full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil,” said Trump’s evangelic adviser, Robert Jeffress.

President Donald Trump, who once said he would "negotiate like crazy" with North Korea, is now threatening Kim Jong-un’s regime with “fire and fury” if it made “more threats to the United States,” after learning Pyongyang produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead.

Kim Jong-un’s regime responded by saying it was considering plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, just hours after Trump’s furious message.

And even though the commander-in-chief’s threatening statement is being strongly criticized, there is one person who thinks it was actually God who wanted Trump to launch nukes.

Trump’s evangelic pastor, Robert Jeffress, told CBN that a biblical passage in Romans allows rulers to use “whatever means necessary ? including war ? to stop evil.”

According to the Texas megachurch Pastor, who preached the morning of Trump’s inauguration, the president has the moral authority to take out the North Korean leader.

“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil,” Jeffress said. “In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong Un.”

While the New Testament is full of peace loving teachings, Jeffress told The Washington Post that those instructions are aimed at Christians, not the government.

“That gives the government to the authority to do whatever, whether it’s assassination, capital punishment or evil punishment to quell the actions of evildoers like Kim Jong Un,” he said, reffering to the biblical passage Romans 13.

However, the pastor is no stranger to controversy. In the past he made bigoted comments against Muslims, Catholics, Mormons, gays and former President Obama.

Now, he has voiced his approval for Trump’s ill-planned statement against North Korea.

When @POTUS draws a red line, he will not erase, move, or back away from it. Thank God for pres. who is serious ab. protecting our country. — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) August 8, 2017

