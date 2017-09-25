Trump Adviser: NFL Players Should Thank God They Aren’t Being Shot

“These players ought to be thanking God they’re free from the worry of being shot in the head for taking a knee like they would be if they were in North Korea.”

Fox's Robert Jeffress: NFL players ought to be thanking God they're free from the worry of being shot in the head https://t.co/OwtiWtHmns pic.twitter.com/24n1yuLvoT — Media Matters (@mmfa) September 25, 2017

Ever since President Donald Trump attacked NFL players during a rally in Alabama and called team owners to fire those who refuse to stand up for the U.S. national anthem, his aides are coming forward to defend his stance.

Southern Baptist pastor Robert Jeffress, a conservative pastor on Trump’s informal evangelical advisory council, made an appearance on “Fox & Friends” and said players who choose to kneel down during the national anthem should be “thanking God” they haven’t been “shot in the head.”

He further said the protesters were disrespecting “our country,” “our leaders” and also linked the controversy to North Korea.

“I think what these players are doing is absolutely wrong. These players ought to be thanking God that they live in a country where they’re not only free to earn millions of dollars every year, but they’re also free from the worry of being shot in the head for taking a knee like they would be if they were in North Korea,” he said.

During the interview, Jeffress also suggested that players should celebrate their freedom of speech by remaining silent.

He further said, “I think tens of millions of Americans agree with President Trump when he says they ought to be called out for this. I know this president. President Trump is not a racist. For President Trump this is not about race. It’s about respect of country.”

Trump also claimed that his attacks on NFL players have got nothing to do with race and said the “owners should do something about it. It’s very disrespectful to our flag and our country.”

However, it looks like the Trump administration, which claims kneeling down is disrespectful, needs to brush up on facts as sportscaster Bob Costas pointed out during a segment on CNN Monday morning, patriotism comes in various forms.

“Patriotism comes in many forms, and what has happened is that it’s been conflated with kind of a bumper sticker kind of flag waving and with the military only so that people cannot see that in his own way — Colin Kaepernick — however imperfectly, is doing a patriotic thing, and so too are some of these other players,” he said.

It remains unclear what message the pastor tried to convey by citing an example of the hermit kingdom – which is notorious for its human rights abuses.

Last month, Jeffress said during an interview that God has given the president “full power” to launch an attack on North Korea.

“In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong- un. I’m heartened to see that our president ? contrary to what we’ve seen with past administrations who have taken, at best, a sheepish stance toward dictators and oppressors ? will not tolerate any threat against the American people,” he said.

It all started 13 months ago when National League quarterback Colin Kaepernick of San Francisco 49ers refused to stand for the national anthem. He said the main motive behind his protest was that he wanted to make a statement about racial injustice and police brutality in the country.

“Take a knee” movement, which is expanding day-by-day, goes to show that Trump’s attacks on the protesters and his supporters’ defense is just making it stronger. More and more people are coming forward and supporting the movement.

Peaceful protests are every person’s right and attacking people who silently register their protest can never be justified.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Yuri Gripas