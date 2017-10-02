Pat Robertson Blames LV Shooting On People Who ‘Disrespect’ Trump

“There is disrespect now for our national anthem, disrespect for our veterans, disrespect for the institutions of our government, disrespect for the court system.”

The tragic incident that took place in Las Vegas and claimed at least 59 lives was apparently not enough for some people to see sense.

Trump supporters are taking the incident and making it all about President Donald Trump.

Televangelist Pat Robertson blamed the horrific attack on Americans’ supposed “disrespect” for authority.

“Violence in the streets, ladies and gentlemen. Why is it happening?” Robertson started by asking a question.

He went ahead and answered the question in his own presumed way, “The fact that we have disrespect for authority; there is profound disrespect for our president, all across this nation they say terrible things about him. It’s in the news, it’s in other places. There is disrespect now for our national anthem, disrespect for our veterans, disrespect for the institutions of our government, disrespect for the court system. All the way up and down the line, disrespect.”

Robertson was referring to the on-going controversy between Trump and NFL players who are taking a knee during the U.S. national anthem to protest police brutality and racism.

The movement, started by Colin Kaepernick, was supposed to protest the brutality and violence black people face at the hands of the police. However, Trump and his like-minded supporters have completely changed the main motive behind it and has made it all about himself.

Robertson laid down his analysis and blamed the massacre on the lack of “biblical authority.”

“Until there is biblical authority, there has to be some controlling authority in our society and there is none. And when there is no vision of God, the people run amok … and we have taken from the American people the vision of God, the whole idea of reward and punishment, an ultimate judge of all our actions, we’ve taken that away. When there is no vision of God, the people run amok,” said Robertson.

A peaceful Sunday night turned deadly when 64-year- old Stephen Paddock, armed with multiple assault rifles, started fire on an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas from a high-rise hotel window, slaughtering at least 59 people

The president and his aides have extended their condolences and prayers to the victims. However, this is a point when we have to ask the question as a nation whether these prayers are enough?

Will we just get over the loss of 59 lives in a matter of days and move on like nothing happened or will we fight for stricter gun control laws? This incident goes to show where the administration lacks and where action needs to be taken.

It is time to put our political preferences aside and wake up as a nation so no more innocent lives are brutally taken.

Read More Las Vegas Shooting Makes Country Guitarist Change His Mind On Guns

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Joshua Roberts