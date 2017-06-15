GOP Leader Tried To Raise Money Off Of Alexandria Shooting

“I thought, ‘They can’t be stupid enough to do that. I thought this is a moment when we should come together and not go white-hot partisan,’” said a Colorado resident.

Colorado’s Republican House Minority Leader Patrick Neville took the Alexandria Shooting as an opportunity to raise funds for his political action committee.

Just hours after the shooting took place, the Republican state representative sent out an email on behalf of Colorado Liberty PAC calling the incident an “assassination attempt.”

The email started off by giving a brief history of the attacks on Republicans.

“Unruly protesters trashing Civic Center Park and clashing with cops in the streets. Mock beheadings of President Trump by Kathy Griffin. And now an ASSASSINATION attempt on Republican lawmakers!

The hate-inspired violent rhetoric against conservatives and Republicans was already at an all-time fever pitch before today, but now it just got very real. The left is out of control. Their violent actions are un-American, and it needs to stop!” read the email.

In the second half of the email, while offering prayers for the victims of the shooting, Neville reached out to people and requested for money.

“Here’s what you can do to help:

First, join me in praying for a speedy recovery for Congressman Scalise and the staff and law enforcement who were wounded in today’s attack.

Second, join me in calling on the media to denounce horrific attacks like this and to call for an end to the violent political rhetoric on the left that they’ve inspired.

Finally, if you can, please show us that you’re not backing down by chipping-in $50 or $25 to Colorado Liberty PAC today so we can retake the State House in 2018.

Your contribution today will help us advance our conservative values through passionate and peaceful civil discourse that makes our country great.”

While responding to Neville’s email, Dave Maney, a Colorado resident said that it was in “extremely poor taste.”

“I thought, ‘They can’t be stupid enough to do that. I thought this is a moment when we should come together and not go white-hot partisan,” said Maney.

However, Neville insisted that the letter’s main purpose was not to raise funds.

“I wouldn’t consider it a pure fundraising email. The main purpose was to encourage people not to be silenced by fear. This issue is a difficult one for me. As a former Columbine student I have experienced a mass shooting and lost friends. I also saw political terrorist acts, like this one, used in Iraq as a way to silence the citizens of that country. I never want to see that here in America. I think it is important to stand up against them immediately,” he said.

The Trump administration has been called out several times for its controversial actions. President Donald Trump also doesn’t condemn and chooses to remain silent on certain terrorist attacks. However, using a tragedy to raise money for one’s agenda is not acceptable and can never be justified.

