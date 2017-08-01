Paul Ryan Stoops To New Low With Cringe-Worthy Border Wall Commercial

House Speaker Paul Ryan released a commercial in which he expresses support for President Donald Trump's proposed controversial wall along the Mexican border.

RT if you agree? It is time for The Wall. pic.twitter.com/s5MO8SG7SL — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 1, 2017

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has officially stooped as low as he could possibly go to appease America’s disastrous president, Donald Trump.

Trump has faced pushback on each and every one of his campaign promises, including the ridiculous wall he wants to build along the border between Mexico and the United States.

Despite rejecting the wall in the past, Ryan is now on board and even participated in an ad to boost support for the wall’s construction that he shared on Twitter.

Apparently, after spending time with border patrol agents — as clips from the commercial depict — Ryan determined that the wall is necessary after all. In his post, he asked his followers to "retweet" if they agree that “It is time for The Wall.”

Naturally, Ryan did not receive a positive response. The Twittersphere wasted no time calling Ryan out for this spineless flip-flop and self-serving approach to politics.

RT if you agree? It is time for a GOP backbone. — (((Jonathan Knoll))) (@yoni) August 1, 2017

No $$ for Healthcare for Americans, Meals on Wheels, etc.... but billions for a freaking wall that only needs a $26 ladder to scale? ?? No. — Mom-wench (@donna_neidert) August 1, 2017

I spent 22 yrs of my life living 4 blocks from the Rio Grande on TX border. Never is the time for an ineffective & immoral border wall. https://t.co/4sQLvp8ZML — Jorge Antonio (@jorge_aguilarDC) August 1, 2017

Forget Infrastructure Week - @SpeakerRyan is here to roll out another installment of Fake Tough Guy Week. Cue the Papa Roach! https://t.co/sa7bfFUtBX — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 1, 2017

No. It will never be time for a wall. — Joyce Thomas (@JTmusician77) August 1, 2017

Why are you worried about Mexicans when Russians have invaded our government and done much worse damage. No wall will stop this. — Longs Peak 14,259' (@OskarMac2020) August 1, 2017

Even with Ryan’s cheesy and uninspiring ad circulating through cyberspace, the almost $2 billion wall stands to face defeat in the Senate where it will need at least 60 votes to pass, as Alternet notes.

However, this commercial proves that Ryan has clearly lost whatever fragment of a backbone he ever had, leaving the world wondering: Has he no shame?

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Heather Reed/Office of the Speaker of the House