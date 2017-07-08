Paul Ryan Is So Scared Of Protesters He Is Not Holding Town Halls

House Speaker Paul Ryan thinks the people demanding answers at town halls are "bused in" protestors desperate to be on TV.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is seemingly unaware of the fact we live in a democratic society where elected representatives have to listen and answer their voters.

He recently announced he will not be holding any town halls because of the protesters who inevitably stream into such events and make it impossible for him to have a “civil, good, quiet conversation with constituents.”

“I don’t want to have a situation where we just have a screaming fest, a shouting fest, where people are being bused in from out of the district to get on TV because they’re yelling at somebody,” Ryan said. “That does nobody any good. What I want to do is have a civil, good, quiet conversation with constituents.”

Ryan was answering a question from CBS News at a Madison press conference about the town halls he expects to host.

He will replace town halls with people from a broad spectrum of socio-economic backgrounds with “new and creative” methods of meeting with constituents, such as “telephone town halls,” office hours and smaller “employee town halls.”

Town halls have become increasingly unpopular with Republican representatives after their reiteration that they will repeal Affordable Care Act. Many times, town halls have descended into chaos, even forcing representative to escape the events.

Its ok @SpeakerRyan - since you're afraid of imaginary bussed in citizens.

We'll bus in @repmarkpocan to do your job for you.#WI01 — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) July 8, 2017

Former conservative Congressman Joe Walsh has called on the House Speaker’s reasons for not holding town halls.

.@SpeakerRyan takes pre-selected questions at a pre-selected company in his district.



Bull. That's not a town hall. https://t.co/0TBD6GxS3p — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 7, 2017

If you are part of Ryan's constituency, know that an open, public conversation with your representative is a right that he cannot take away from you.

Make some noise, call him on his official number, go to his office and register your protest, let him know that as a representative of the people, he cannot hide from the people.