Paul Ryan Won't Do His Job, So This Union Ironworker Is Coming For It

Randy Bryce is an army vet, working man, single father, and Democrat from Wisconsin who is taking on a deeply flawed system. He's starting with the House Speaker.

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Paul Ryan has proven over the course of his political career that he is a politician solely for America's elite. As President Donald Trump guts the American poor and working class, Ryan has thrown his support behind the policies despite knowing the damage they will do. He's failed as an advocate for all Americans, and so it was only a matter of time before someone decided to challenge him.

Enter Randy Bryce, a card-carrying union man and supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election who sports an impressive mustache.

While Ryan works out in a well-equipped gym, Bryce works as an ironworker in Southeastern Wisconsin. While Ryan dismantles health care that millions of Americans rely on, Bryce braces himself for how this will impact his family and community. Ryan addresses worried citizens from a pulpit far away in Congress while Bryce meets them on their front porches. The House Speaker has revealed himself to be spineless, but in one stunning new campaign ad Bryce has shown himself to be brave enough to take on a corrupt system.

In the ad released Monday, Ryan's challenger in the 2018 midterms paints himself as an American that many, whether they are Republican or Democrat, will identify with. It's an emotionally-charged video that is drawing accolades and inspiring some much-needed hope. Bryce seems like the kind of man you could swap stories with over a drink, and as Washington becomes further and further removed from the average American's reality this seems like a godsend.

"My values are my neighbors’ values, and we know that Washington has gotten way off track. Whether it’s healthcare, jobs, national security, education, or the environment, there’s not one issue where Paul Ryan and Donald Trump are headed in the right direction, Bryce told The Washington Post. "It’s time for a change in Congress.”

Bryce has run for office before and lost, but this country is one of comeback kids. There's still a lot to learn about this new potential congressman, but so far we at least know he's not a quitter. In fact, he's done phenomenally well since his return to the campaign trail, raising $100,000 in the first day. He also has some talented staff at his back, like Bill Hyers who has campaigned for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, and former President Barack Obama.

"Let's trade places. Paul Ryan, you can come work the iron and I'll go to D.C," says Bryce in the campaign ad. He's caught people's attention and the nation is more than ready for another political revolutionary like Sanders. Maybe America is ready for Bryce.