Anti-Muslim Right-Wing Extremist Pamela Geller had her account terminated by PayPal, after company announces the limiting and closing of sites that accept payments or raise funds to promote hate, violence and intolerance.

Pamela Geller, a right-wing extremist, Islamophobic writer and leader of the Stop Islamization of America foundation, went viral on Monday after tweeting a PayPal email in which the company suspended the account for her website AtlasShrugs.com.

https://twitter.com/PamelaGeller/status/899765982381690881/photo/1

Geller compared the decision to pre-war Germany, claiming on her website that the rise of populist Germany was due to “the process of demonizing and dehumanizing those with home they disagree.” Funnily enough, Geller constantly dehumanizes Muslim Americans and opponents of her hateful rhetoric on her website.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Geller has been known for course anti-Muslim hate speech, as well as the spread of extremely bizarre conspiracy theories among them claiming that President Obama is the love child of Malcolm X, that his birth certificate is a forgery, and that he was beholden to Islamic overlords.

“Geller has mingled comfortably with European racists and fascists, spoken favorably of South African racists, defended Serbian war criminal Radovan Karadzic and denied the existence of Serbian concentration camps. She has taken a strong pro-Israel stance to the point of being sharply critical of Jewish liberals.”

Geller is among many other right-wing extremists whose accounts have been shut down by prominent tech companies. Airbnb, Apple, Facebook, Spotify, and PayPal are among the companies who have spoken out against Neo-Nazi and alt-right extremist activity, barring users whose activities promote hate-speech from their services.

“Regardless of the individual or organization in question, we work to ensure that our services are not used to accept payments or donations for activities that promote hate, violence or racial intolerance. This includes organizations that advocate racist views, such as the KKK, white supremacist groups or Nazi groups,” PayPal announced on their website following the Charlottesville rally.

While Geller denies her hate-speech activities and refuses ties to white supremacy, in her coverage of the NYC Anti-Trump Funeral Protest for Heather Heyer, Geller claims she noticed “lots of white faces hating on America: dunderheads and anarchists refusing to disburse.” She referred to the call to identify Nazi’s in your neighborhood as spying reminiscent of 1984 – why should she be against calling out Nazi’s if she isn’t one?

She may call on her Jewish identity to deny a relationship with Nazi’s, but her white supremacy sympathy shows her true alliances. In 2010, Geller spoke at an event in Paris put on by Bloc Identitaire, a group opposed to race mixing and “Islamic imperialism.”

After the suspension of her PayPal account, Geller took to Twitter to ask her followers to reach out to the company. On Monday Geller tweeted out an email in which PayPal supposedly restores the account for the American Freedom Defense Initiative.

https://twitter.com/atlasshrugs/status/899808129428275201

In 2011 Anders Behring committed a terrorist attack in Norway, killing 77 people, after citing Pamela Geller’s anti-Islamic rhetoric in a manifesto more than 250 times.

PayPal and other tech companies are doing their part to shut-down these hateful extremists.