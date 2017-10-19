Racist Nursing Textbook Gives Racist Theories On How To Treat POCs

One of the outlandish beliefs written in the book includes Arab/Muslims “may not request pain medicine but instead thank Allah for pain.”

Pearson, the world’s biggest education company, published a nursing textbook with racist stereotypes that has been in circulation since 2015.

“Nursing: A Concept-Based Approach to Learning” began drawing a lot of criticism after Facebook user Onyx Moore posted a picture of its page 61. The book was released in 2015 but only went viral after internet users found its “Focus on Diversity and Culture” section featured different reactions that Muslims, Arabs, Asian, blacks, Jews, Native Americans and Latinos may have to chronic pain and reduced minority patients to demeaning stereotypes.

One of the outlandish beliefs written in the book includes Arab/Muslims “may not request pain medicine but instead thank Allah for pain.” Another stated Jewish patients “believe the pain must be shared and validated by others” and “may be vocal and demanding of assistance.”

“They” call it “cultural competency” I’ve gotten it in Med Surg, public health, nutrition classes. — 🕵🏻‍♀️ Qui Bono? 🤔 (@esmeraldaseer) October 19, 2017

Of course, none of these claims are true. The book only draws from racist stereotypical depictions of people of color in order to promote generalization among nurses. It is also proof of the fact that the medical field has historically been discriminate against POCs. Case in point: a 2016 study in the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences” found that black people are widely seen as being less sensitive to pain than white people.

Pearson quickly responded to the backlash and its communications director Scott Overland issued an apology:

“While differences in cultural attitudes towards pain are an important topic in medical programs, we presented this information in an inappropriate manner. We apologize for the offense this has caused and we have removed the material in question from current versions of the book, electronic versions of the book and future editions of this text,” it said.

What we published was wrong. We apologize, and are committed to setting this right. https://t.co/WypUNEFQ4X — Pearson (@pearson) October 19, 2017

They have also promised to review all other nursing texts.

However, what’s astonishing is how the offensive text was able to pass through multiple layers of edits and reviews. The book has been in circulation since at least 2015 which means many of its copies have found their way into classrooms. Some nurses who may have very little experience working with people from other races or culture and the book may cost lasting damage to the medical community.

In nursing school, we were taught to feed black patients "soul food" — Eric! (@ECholii) October 19, 2017

Understanding cultures == good. Perpetuating racist stereotypes: pic.twitter.com/w557dCLWin — Kelly Hills (@rocza) October 19, 2017

.@pearson's nursing textbook is exactly the reason POC are given sub-par medical treatment that borders on negligence. pic.twitter.com/DLzUdNJmBP — Claire (@CCSell) October 19, 2017

For the future, the publishing giant stated it will recall any books that have this content printed on them. When asked how the offensive texts got printed in the books in the first place, Overland said, “We are working with our editorial teams as we speak to determine that.”

Thumbnail credit: Reuters, Neil Hall