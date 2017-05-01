Nancy Pelosi Wants Trump To 'Go To Sleep'

During an interview, Rep. Nancy Pelosi argued that the president stays up late and is up early and that he should get more sleep to function better.

After MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough and several other pundits raised questions about President Donald Trump's health in early May, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is also offering her input.

During an interview with Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski during Friday's "Morning Joe," Pelosi echoed the host's concerns by saying that the president should “go to sleep.”

When asked what advice she would give Trump so he could become a stronger leader, Pelosi said the nation's commander-in-chief needs to be better rested.

“What I have advised him to do — go to sleep. … Bring yourself to a place where there’s synapses [that] are working. I think there’s something not — more sleep might be a solution for him,” she said.

Citing the president's April decision to attack Syria, the California Democrat told the MSNBC hosts that “[i]t was like midnight” when Trump called her to talk about the launch.

“He was going on and on,” she added, until she finally said: “It was like midnight and I said, ‘Why don’t you get some sleep?’”

During an interview with Fox News in February, the president said he only sleeps four to five hours a night, and as we all know, he's always on Twitter in the wee hours of the night or early, as the sun begins to rise.

Early on Friday, Trump tweeted shortly after 6 a.m. to comment on former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before Congress, saying he felt vindicated.

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

As The HuffPost pointed out, sleep deprivation may lead to a series of mental health issues such trouble focusing, mental exhaustion, and bad decision-making.

Perhaps, if Trump was aware of the consequences of sleeping fewer than 8 hours a night he wouldn't be so quick to call people who sleep “lazy.”