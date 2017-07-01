Ex-Cop Pleads Guilty To Molesting Two Young Boys For 7 Years

The 44-year-old used to threaten boys by telling them he would hurt their mother or take away their toys if they told anyone about the abuse.

A former Pennsylvania police officer will be the second one in his family to serve jail time for child molestation and sexual abuse.

What’s worse is that David Turkos and his father both abused the same child.

Turkos, who is a former Dupont police officer, will hear his sentence Tuesday for sexually assaulting two young boys. The suspect pleaded guilty last month to misdemeanor charges after he was accused of violently raping two brothers over a period of seven years, starting from 2011, The Citizens’ Voice reported.

In exchange, his charges of involuntary sexual intercourse with a child and indecent assault of a person under 13 were withdrawn.

The 44-year-old, according to the police report, used to threaten the boys by telling them he would hurt their mother or take away their toys if they told anyone about the abuse. One of the boy said Turkos would choke him and use zip ties to fasten his hands to chairs or railings during the abuse. Investigators said the suspect also held a hand over the boy’s mouth to smother his screams.

“I hope you die — you’re a piece of crap,” Turkos told one of the boys, according to police report.

The older boy testified in April 2016 that Turkos frequently leveled his gun at the brothers to frighten them, sometimes while he was on duty.

Turkos isn’t the only one from his family who dealt in such perverse acts.

The man’s father, Joseph Turkos, also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors in August 2014 after he sexually assaulted one of the same boys. Police began investigating the elder Turkos after a boy was seen fondling his 8-year-old brother. The boy then told police Turkos began molesting him while he was in the bathtub but later started having anal intercourse with him.

Joseph Turkos was charged with child rape in 2013 and was sentenced to serve three months to five years in state prison.

As for the former cop, this isn’t the first time he has been accused of child abuse or assault.

In 2010, Turkos pleaded guilty to this same misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to six to 12 months in county jail for masturbating in front of three boys.

Before that, he was sentenced to six month of probation in 2008 for breaking his ex-wife, Donna Turkos’ arm and assaulting his stepson.

“You can’t do anything — I am the law,” Turkos told her, according to court documents.

She later sued the Dupont police for failing to investigate her claim that her ex-husband was violating a restraining order by repeatedly driving past her house. The police instead charged the woman in 2012 for filing false reports, but later Magisterial District Judge Andrew Barilla Jr. dismissed all charges against her.

However, District Judge James M. Munley also dismissed the ex-wife’s lawsuit claiming “a reasonable person could have concluded that a crime had been committed and that it was (Donna Turkos) who had committed it.”

For now, Turkos faces two misdemeanor charges and each carry a possible five-year prison term. The suspect remains free on $50,000 bail pending his sentence on Tuesday.

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters, Michaela Rehle