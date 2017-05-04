Judge Deems $1 ‘Enough’ Fine For Each Time An Underage Girl Was Groped

A Pennsylvania judge has been reported after he thought $1 was an appropriate fine for a man who groped underage girls.

Pennsylvania Judge Lester Nauhaus has come under fire after he gave a man a $1 fine for every time he groped an underage girl.

Nauhaus is being reported this week for suggesting the meager amount was enough punishment for a sex offender who repeatedly groped a 15-year-old girl. He then let the assailant off with no fine at all.

The assailant, who was under 18 at the time of the offense, appeared before Nauhaus and appealed a $300 fine he received for his harassment charge. He claimed he was unable to pay the fine to which Judge Nauhaus said: “I’m going to give him a 90-day postponement. He has to do community service. And he has to pay a $3 fine. How many times did he touch?”

“I’m going to say about six times, maybe,” the harassed girl told the court. "A $6 fine,” Naunhaus responded.

Assistant District Attorney Jeff Tisak interrupted the judge telling him it is “highly inappropriate to tell a young girl that inappropriate touching is worth a dollar a time.”

“What do you want me to fine him?” the judge asked. “He doesn’t have any money.”

“I understand that. That’s not the point. I don’t care if the fine is zero dollars. It’s highly inappropriate to tell a young girl that,” replied Tisak.

However, the judge argued the assailant would be unable to pay the $300 fine and then went on to waive it off completely. He also then implied that President Donald Trump believes grabbing women's genitals without their consent is okay.

“Listen, I can name at least one adult that thinks that’s okay. He’s an important guy,” the judge said. “We live in this really crass, inappropriate society where people talk like this all the time,” he added.

A spokesperson for Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. has said the the judges’ conducted has “no place in our (judicial) system and the District Attorney will bring it to the attention of the appropriate persons, if necessary, and the Judicial Conduct Boat.”

Naunhaus in a failed attempt to defend himself has stated although he “felt bad for the victim”, there “wasn’t much” he could do. In a later interview with the Post-Gazette, he said he was not trying to "mock or denigrate" the victim's experience, but that since he did not have a sentence suggestion from the attorney’, he was trying to “find some way of punishing" the assailant on his own.