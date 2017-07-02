Man Allegedly Shoots Black Teen In The Head In 'Road Rage' Incident

The teenager had just graduated high school and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida. She was shopping for new clothes for college with her mother and grandmother.

A 28-year-old man turned himself to the police after allegedly shooting an 18-year-old girl over what authorities are now calling a "senseless road rage incident."

David Andrew Desper allegedly shot Bianca Roberson in the head on June 28 when she tried to merge in the same lane as his vehicle.

"They jockeyed for position, and he wasn't happy, so he pulled out a gun and shot Bianca in the head, killing her instantly," Chester Country District Attorney Thomas Hogan said during a press conference.

After Roberson was fatally shot, her car veered off the road and crashed into a tree. Her car was found in a ditch.

Desper immediately fled the scene in his red pickup.

A manhunt was launched that lasted several days and spanned multiple states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Desper turned himself on July 2, around 2 a.m., officials said.

The university also released a statement addressing Roberson’s death:

"She was a beautiful girl. Bright, she loved children ... very smart and made the honor roll," her father told ABC News. "She had a good heart."

Desper’s preliminary hearing is set for July 13