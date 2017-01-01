US Troops Were Told To Look The Other Way As Afghan Boys Were Raped

“At night we can hear them screaming, but we’re not allowed to do anything about it,” said a soldier who had been told to look the other way.

A new U.S. Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General audit report revealed the Pentagon did not have any formal guidelines for reporting child sex abuse in Afghanistan. In fact, troops said they were informally instructed to ignore them.

For years, lawmakers and military officials have noted the rape of young boys in Afghanistan. However, the inspector general only identified 16 cases of child sexual abuse involving Afghan government officials and military between 2010 and 2016 — and hardly did anything about them.

In 2001, when the United States entered Afghanistan, pedophilia had been largely suppressed by the Taliban. However, in the 15 years since then, Pashtun men have been abusing their newfound freedom with a practice referred to as “bacha bazi” — literally translated to “boy play.”

This molestation has been documented on television programs, which revealed boys, as young as 11 years old, were forced to wear girls’ clothes and used for sexual gratification. If the child resisted, he would be beaten and sometimes, even murdered.

The office of the inspector general began reviewing Pentagon’s guidance for military troops deployed for Afghanistan after a series of stories in 2015 about pedophilia emerged from the country. Allegedly, U.S. troops were told to ignore the behavior and “move on.” In some cases, they were even punished for reporting the widespread abuse.

“Following a review of DoD Instructions, Command Policy and Service guidance, we did not identify any guidance or policy that expressly discouraged personnel from reporting incidents of child sexual abuse,” read the unclassified version of the Department of Defense inspector general report.

“In some cases, the interviewees explained that they, or someone whom they knew, were told that nothing could be done about child sexual abuse because of Afghanistan’s status as a sovereign nation, that it was not a priority for the command, or that it was best to ignore the situation and to let the local police handle it.”

The report also stated some military services identified rape of boys as a culturally accepted practice in Afghanistan.

As it turns out, the Army and Air Force training did not discuss child sexual abuse but Navy and Marines training did. The Marines were told to be mentally prepared to encounter this attitude, and to “move on,” while the Navy personnel were told “to control and overcome any frustration caused by cultural differences that they may experience during their deployments.”

According, to one interviewee, students at a Camp Lejeune, N.C., were told to let local police handle the abuse and not to interfere with the locals “due to maintaining cooperation with the Afghans.”

Another interviewee said they reported to their superior officer an incident involving a 14-year-old boy and a former Afghan Local Police commander, but there was an “attitude of ‘Afghan problem, Afghan solution.’” According to them, there is a quote in the country, “Women are for children, boys are for pleasure.”

Despite this, there is still no proper guideline from Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy for reporting such gross violations of human rights. Only 16 rape cases involving young boys have been reported in six years. However, there may be many more, which investigators could not confirm because of a lack of unrefined guidance and inconsistent procedure. Out of these 16 cases, 11 were reported to the Afghan government by the U.S. military.

International law does not forbid U.S. forces from intervening and using reasonable force to stop pedophilia, but personnel can be subjected to criminal complaints like assault. However, U.S. laws say force may be used to prevent bodily harm or death and U.S. authorities would have jurisdiction over the soldier accused of assault.

In one such case, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Charles Martland beat up an Afghan militia officer when he saw the officer kidnapping a boy and keeping him chained to his bed as a sex slave. The Army moved to involuntarily discharge Martland, but lawmakers lobbied hard to get him reinstated — which he was in April 2016.

However, this incident highlights the culture of inaction that has allowed such inhumane abuses to go on for so long.

“DoD strongly condemns the exploitation of children, including bacha bazi, a practice in which men exploit boys for social and sexual entertainment in Afghanistan,” acting undersecretary of Defense for Policy Robert Karam said. “Indeed, the draft report concludes that DODIG did not identify official guidance that discouraged DoD-affiliated personnel from reporting incidents of child sexual abuse.”

Regardless of the fact there was no official guideline for reporting child sex abuse, the U.S. Army knows that sexual assault of children in all cases is wrong. There should have been no confusion about the fact that this kind of act cannot be tolerated and requires reporting to the chain of command.

