© Reuters

For Passover, Spicer Calls Concentration Camps 'Holocaust Centers'

by
Laurel Dammann
Sean Spicer draws fire from anyone who's read a history book by calling concentration camps "Holocaust centers" and saying Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.

Survivors walk in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland. Reuters

When you spend your work life in front of a podium giving speeches to a worried public and answers to a fervent media, making mistakes is par for the course. However, Press Secretary Sean Spicer makes an awful lot of them and when the world's watching, these are not small mix-ups. 

On Tuesday and just in time for Passover, Spicer erroneously claimed in a press briefing that Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons when criticizing Syrian President Bashar Assad's use of sarin on his own people.

"You had someone as despicable as Hitler, who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons," Spicer said.

A journalist at the briefing, among many others, pointed out that Hitler had murdered millions of Jews, homosexual men and women, and disabled individuals by gas chamber during the Holocaust. Spicer attempted to walk back his statement, but ended up tripping and falling flat on his metaphorical face:

"I understand your point. Thank you. I appreciate that. He brought them into the Holocaust centers, I understand that. I was saying in the way that Assad used them where he went into town, dropped them into the middle of town. I appreciate the clarification. That was not the intent.”

By "Holocaust centers," Spicer certainly meant the concentration camps that Hitler and the Nazis used to commit genocide, but why he just didn't say that no one but he knows (and he may have no clue either). This new gaffe drew the ire and dark humor of thousands across Twitter.

Some people were in disbelief:

Others found humor in the situation:

There were those that imagined some recent headliners would be relieved the heat was off them:

And a few dark souls just let the sarcasm drip:

All twisted jokes aside, for a man who is supposed to represent the president (which, admittedly, is a rough job to have in this administration) Spicer does an amazing job of raising hackles and stepping on toes. His knack for gaffes makes for some inspired Twitter responses, but does nothing to assure people the those in charge are reliable, or know basic history.  

Read More: White House Omitted Jews In Holocaust Remembrance Speech On Purpose
Tags:
assad gas attack chemical weapons concentration camps gas chamber holocaust history holocaust holocaust centers holocaust survivors nazis sean spicer world war 2
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.