For $725 A Night, You Can Rent Trump’s Childhood Home

The Jamaica Estates home includes five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, 17 beds, and a creepy cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump himself.

Now on Airbnb: Trump’s childhood home – The Washington Post https://t.co/m7HJYYjh96 pic.twitter.com/RRCqsiXnAS — LINKS TO (@AtoZLinksTo) August 9, 2017

For $725 a night, President Donald Trump fanatics can rent Trump's childhood home in Jamaica Estates, Queens, New York.

Read More Woman Hits Airbnb With Lawsuit After Allegedly Being Assaulted By Host

According to HuffPost, Trump’s family home is listed on Airbnb and is big enough to sleep 20 guests comfortably with its five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and 17 beds.

“Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here, the kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived,” reads the description of the home. “This is a unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting president.”

The anonymous owner of the home bought it back in March for $2.14 million, according to Misha Hagani of Paramount Realty USA. Apparently, the buyer had this idea in mind upon purchasing the property.

“The operator of the Airbnb listing is someone I know and they contacted me to tell me that this is what their plan is,” Hagani reportedly said.

The house was built back in 1940 by Trump’s father, Fred C. Trump, and Donald Trump lived there with his family until he was 4 years old, according to The New York Times.

While the listing notes that the house is not associated with the White House, Trump, or his organization, the home’s décor is certainly inspired by the real estate mogul, turned reality star, turned president of the United States.

In addition to a giant, creepy cardboard cutout of Trump in the living room, there are framed photos of him throughout the house.

You Can Airbnb Trump’s Childhood Home, Which Is More Terrifying Than Any Haunted House https://t.co/Ivw14CQR2b pic.twitter.com/LosTwhS2Hx — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) August 9, 2017

Why anyone would want to throw away $725 to stay in the home where Trump hasn't even lived in years is a mystery. But, thanks to some unidentified rich person with a bright idea, the option is available.

Who knows, maybe Trump himself will have a stay there during one of his many vacations away from the "real dump" of a White House he resides in.

Read More Trump-Loving Airbnb Host Must Pay Thousands For Racial Discrimination

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Flickr, Open Grid Scheduler via Creative Commons