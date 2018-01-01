People Raised $175K For Roy Moore Accuser Who Lost Her Home In A Fire

The alleged Roy Moore victim lost her house in a fire but people did not disappoint, raising her and her family thousands so they can get back on their feet.

Etowah County investigators: person of interest found in apparent arson of Tina Johnson's home; they do not believe it is related to her allegations of sexual misconduct against Roy Moore #WBRC pic.twitter.com/QVxFAAHml9 — Dixon Hayes (@fox6dixonhayes) January 5, 2018

Tina Johnson was one of the many women who came forward to accuse former Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of harassment. Naturally, the internet quickly came to her rescue once they learned her house had burned to the ground.

Johnson, who accused Moore of groping her, had her house completely destroyed in a fire that police are now investigating as an arson. But, just as she thought all hope was lost and she and her family were forced to live in a motel, a GoFundMe campaign was able to raise more than $180,000 in four days. Now, the money is going to be used to help her get back on her feet.

This is really upsetting. I haven't set up a @gofundme before but inspired to do so today. If anyone knows how to reach Ms. Johnson to let her know help is on the way, let me know. cc @robsolomon1 @danpfeiffer https://t.co/Fn4wTYN440 https://t.co/0uTR2KNX7g — Katie Jacobs Stanton (@KatieS) January 5, 2018

The campaign was set up by former President Barack Obama staffer Katie Stanton. The idea was to raise enough money to help Johnson rebuild her house.

"It has always been dangerous and risky for women (and men) to speak out against sexual harrasmment [sic],” Stanton wrote in the campaign page. “Today, this danger reached a disturbing level. Tina's home burned down and she lost everything. An arson investigation is underway."

The donations, which were made up of small contributions from folks all over the country, are more than welcome as Johnson and her family had nothing but the clothes on their back after the fire. But despite all the pain and suffering she has gone through in these last few days, she said she’s thankful.

“I just thank everyone all across America from the bottom of my heart," Johnson said. "I just cannot give them the proper words. God is good."

According to Public Information Officer Natalie Barton, officials at Etowah County Sheriff’s Department do not believe that the fire was meant as a response to her decision to speak out against Moore. Still, Johnson believes that the fact her house burned to the ground just after her allegations is just "too coincidental."

Officials are investigating a local man who was seen near her house on the day of the fire and who had reportedly told neighbors that Johnson’s house was going to burn down.

Whether they find that the fire was related to Johnson’s accusation of Moore or not, it’s clear that Americans of all backgrounds are far more interested in standing with the sexual harassment victim than her alleged attacker, which transforms her tragedy into a triumphant display of humanity.

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: Pixabay, Pexels