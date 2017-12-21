© Reuters

US Ambassador Lies To Reporter's Face About Muslim No-Go Zones

by
Fatimah Mazhar
Peter Hoekstra, Trump's representative to the Netherlands, lied despite the fact that his 2015 comments were captured on camera.

 

 

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah was absolutely right when he said of Donald Trump's appointees: “It’s almost like before he hires anyone, Trump Googles ‘opposite of,’ and then he just gets that person.”

The most recent case in point: Peter Hoekstra, the new U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands, has alarmed Dutch observers after making false claims about parts of their country falling into the hands of Muslim extremists — and then lying about making that false claim.

In a recent interview, Dutch news correspondent, Wouter Zwart, asked Hoekstra if he had anything to say about his infamous 2015 claim that the Netherlands had surrendered to Islamist radicals, who had created “no-go zones” for non-Muslims.

Hoekstra responded by saying, "I didn't say that. That is actually incorrect. That statement. We would call it fake news. I never said that. It's not what I said."

Actually, he did. And there's video footage to prove that he did.

Read More
White House Aides Are Reportedly Slipping Trump Fake News Stories

 

"And yes there are no-go zones in the Netherlands," Hoekstra was captured on camera in 2015, enthusiastically ranting about non-existent Sharia zones in the European Union.

The ambassador's answer, which was a blatant lie, left Zwart — and many others on Twitter — speechless and baffled.

 

 

 

Hoekstra was sworn in on Dec. 12. He was born in the Dutch province of Groningen on October 30, 1953. His family immigrated into the United States when he was 3 years old in 1957.

Read More
'Obama & Other Muslims Not Welcome': Store Signs Faces Backlash

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters

Tags:
donald trump fake news islam netherlands no go zones peter hoekstra fake news president donald trump president trump radical islam terrorism united states us ambassador us ambassador netherlands us news washington dc
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.