US Ambassador Lies To Reporter's Face About Muslim No-Go Zones

Peter Hoekstra, Trump's representative to the Netherlands, lied despite the fact that his 2015 comments were captured on camera.

@Nieuwsuur to new US ambassador: "You mentioned [..] that there are no go-zones in the Netherlands and that cars and politicians are set on fire."



Pete Hoekstra: "I didn't say that. That's actually an incorrect statement [..] fake news."



Hmm, let's have a look at the footage ?? pic.twitter.com/vlstN9vhSK — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) December 21, 2017

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah was absolutely right when he said of Donald Trump's appointees: “It’s almost like before he hires anyone, Trump Googles ‘opposite of,’ and then he just gets that person.”

The most recent case in point: Peter Hoekstra, the new U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands, has alarmed Dutch observers after making false claims about parts of their country falling into the hands of Muslim extremists — and then lying about making that false claim.

In a recent interview, Dutch news correspondent, Wouter Zwart, asked Hoekstra if he had anything to say about his infamous 2015 claim that the Netherlands had surrendered to Islamist radicals, who had created “no-go zones” for non-Muslims.

Hoekstra responded by saying, "I didn't say that. That is actually incorrect. That statement. We would call it fake news. I never said that. It's not what I said."

Actually, he did. And there's video footage to prove that he did.

hij is erg vd 'wij' vs 'islamic communities' 'refugees/invaders' 'no go zones' in NL / EU en pro-assimilatie https://t.co/o7siYQytPh — Martijn de Koning (@Martijn5155) July 25, 2017

"And yes there are no-go zones in the Netherlands," Hoekstra was captured on camera in 2015, enthusiastically ranting about non-existent Sharia zones in the European Union.

The ambassador's answer, which was a blatant lie, left Zwart — and many others on Twitter — speechless and baffled.

@petehoekstra do you keep track how many lies you tell on a daily basis, or do you have no idea how much you lie? — Alex (@GreyBecker) December 22, 2017

In video below: Pete Hoekstra, the next US ambassador in the Netherlands, worthy representative of president Trump.

Politicians set on fire in the Netherlands? "Fake news. I didn't say that."

(He did, on the record) https://t.co/erWJKYs24c — Diederik Kramers (@DiederikKramers) December 22, 2017

Newly appointed ambassador to the Netherlands @petehoekstra is a complete idiot. Claims that his own statements are fake news. Watch the video and please send us someone with working brain cells. https://t.co/o1Fuj53KTE — Walter van der Cruijsen (@wltrrr) December 22, 2017

Hoekstra was sworn in on Dec. 12. He was born in the Dutch province of Groningen on October 30, 1953. His family immigrated into the United States when he was 3 years old in 1957.

Congratulations, Ambassador @petehoekstra! I know from serving together in the Congress and as @POTUS has seen, there’s no better man to be Ambassador to the Netherlands than Pete Hoekstra. pic.twitter.com/LkQor0UEWn — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 11, 2017

