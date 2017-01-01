Man Gets Jailed For Assaulting Muslim Woman, Ripping Off Her Veil

Racist man who ripped off a Muslim woman’s niqab from her face while shouting "You f***ing stupid Muslim,” has been jailed.

A racist, Islamophobic bigot harassed a woman last year outside a Bridges shopping centre in Sunderland, United Kingdom, while she was waiting for her son.

The 29-year old woman was standing outside the mall when Peter Scotter physically assaulted her: he grabbed her niqab (veil) before almost throwing her to the ground.

Once he ripped off the niqab from her face, he shouted racial slurs at her, “You are in our country now, you stupid f****ing Muslim…Take that f***ing off… It’s our Britain, stick by our rules, these black bastards with their masks and veils, I will pull them off every time.”

The distraught victim’s prosecuting attorney, Neil Pallister, told members of the court at Newcastle how his client had been scarred for life as he read her statement.

"The male encroached my personal space and assaulted me. He had no right to do that. I believe this incident has taken place because of my religion and the clothes I wear. This incident has left me scared to go out, I don’t want to go into the town again because this happens. My nine-year-old son had to witness this happening to his mother,” read the painful statement.

“She was in so much shock she didn’t know or understand what he said. She was shouting at him: ‘What you doing, man? How dare you?’” mentioned Pallister.

"When she recovered, her niqab it had been damaged by the defendant’s actions.”

The 56-year-old man from Beach Street, Roker, had admitted racially aggravated assault by beating and racially aggravated harassment at a previous hearing. The court also learned this wasn’t his first attack at immigrants; he had 70 previous convictions, including throwing bricks with racist stickers on them at a house of refugees.

“I admit it, I did it, I ripped it off her face. They come into my country, tell me what to do. It’s my country not hers, if you want to come into my country play by my rules, if you don’t like it f*** off back to where we came from,” said the remorseless suspect.

He also made the atrocious statement that his victim “could have been a bomber” — without any proof at all.

Attorney Tony Hawks, who defended the alleged attacker, told Newcastle crown court what Scotter did was ignorant and tried to reason it with him being drunk. Scotter carried an “ignorant and despicable piece of behavior” when he was “hopelessly drunk.” He also tried to link the assault with the Brexit vote. He added it was "no coincidence" the incident had taken place shortly after last summer's Brexit vote "when press and politicians were banging the drum about taking our country bac.”

According to the police in England and Wales, there has been a sharp rise in hate crimes and racial profiling cases after the Brexit vote.

Scotter was sentenced to fifteen months in jail. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £140. Judge Stephen Earl said, “Comments such as these cannot be acceptable in a civilized society.”

After getting the sentence, the unrepentant attacker was pictured raising the middle finger at the photographers taking his pictures.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters