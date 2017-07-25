Muslims Love America But Most Don’t Approve Of Trump: Survey

68 percent of the survey respondents said Trump and his presidency generally made them worried, while another 45 percent said he makes them feel angry.

A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center reveals how down American Muslims feel after being subjected to Islamophobia — and how most of them are still very optimistic about their country and the American dream.

Throughout President Donald Trump’s bid for presidency and after he became the countries commander-in-chief, he has been very vocal in painting Muslims as villains.

During his very first address to Congress, President Donald Trump vowed to protect the country from “radical Islamic terrorism,” associating terrorist activities with religion.

The Pew Research Center released results of a far-reaching new survey of Muslims nationwide, there was a general sense of anxiety and unease that Muslims felt about their place in the country. Most of them considered the president unfriendly toward Muslims.

“Overall, Muslims in the United States perceive a lot of discrimination against their religious group, are leery of President Donald Trump and think their fellow Americans do not see Islam as part of mainstream U.S. society,” the study’s author said.

Pew conducted a research with 1,001 Muslim Americans.

Sixty-eight percent of the respondents said Trump and his presidency generally made them worried, while another 45 percent said he makes them feel angry. However 26 percent were hopeful of the president and 17 percent said Trump made them feel happy.

A whopping 75 percent believed President Donald Trump was “unfriendly toward Muslims.”

The survey highlights a significant drop in Muslim Americans’ satisfaction when compared with the previous presidency. In 2011 under former President Barack Obama, only 38 percent of Muslims said they were dissatisfied with the country’s direction but with Trump as president 64 percent are dissatisfied.

Pew found that nearly 48 percent of American Muslims experienced some form of religious discrimination in the past year, including being treated as suspicious, being singled out by law enforcement or airport security, being racially targeted and being physically threatened or attacked.

Nearly two-thirds of the total population of the 3.35 million Muslims living in the U.S. who were identifiably Muslims, because of how they look or what they wear, reported of being discriminated. They also believe the American public does not consider Islam a part of the mainstream society.

According to the survey, it wasn’t just Trump who caused mistrust among Muslims. Six in 10 respondents said they think U.S. media coverage of Islam and Muslims is unfair.

However not everything is dark; in these though trying times Muslims also said they gained support among fellow citizens because of their religion.

According to Pew, 92 percent are “proud to be an American,” while 70 percent believe they can grab hold of the American dream and “get ahead with hard work.”

Forty-nine percent of the respondents said someone expressed support to them because of their religion, while 55 percent think of Americans being “generally friendly” toward Muslims.

The study found 89 percent of the respondents expressed pride in being American Muslims.

Thumbnail: Reuters, Shannon Stapleton