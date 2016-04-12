Conspiracy Theorist Interrupts Church Mass To Scream About ‘Pizzagate’

“‘Pizzagate’ is real! The Catholic Church has been sexually abusing children — thousands of them for decades. ‘Pizzagate’ is real!” shouted the crazed man.

Even a church, a sanctuary and a place of peace and enlightenment, is not safe from far-right extremists.

Howard Caplan, a 47-year-old Northeast Philadelphia man, was thrown out from the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Monday after he interrupted a midnight mass, claiming “Pizzagate” — the conspiracy theory about a child prostitution ring run by Democrats — was true.

The man posted a video of the incident on his Twitter account @Deplorable4L which shows him bursting into a church and yelling, “‘Pizzagate’ is real! The Catholic Church has been sexually abusing children — thousands of them for decades. ‘Pizzagate’ is real!”

Alarmed churchgoers turn their faces to look at Caplan as he walks down the aisle but he is soon intercepted by security officers who grab him and try to lead him out.

“You're going to manhandle me? You're going to manhandle me? “Get your f****** hands off me,” shouts Caplan as the security guards tell him to “get out of the church.”

"It was basically my Christmas gift to the people at the church," he told the NY Daily.

Caplan is an admitted conspiracy theorist who gained recognition for carrying a “Hillary 4 Prison” sign and marching through the roads of Philadelphia during the 2016 election campaign. He was also part of the group who traveled to Washington, D.C. in November to protest the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria that conspiracy theorists people allege is the site for the “Pizzagate” theory.

When asked by Philly Voice why he was protesting against the pizzeria, the Trump supporter said he believed the child sex abuse rings “goes all the way up to Obama,” and is “way bigger than the emails.”

“To be perfectly honest, I know how they do it,” he added. “They're all in on it. It's overwhelming. We know what they're doing.”

Since the “Pizzagate” theory emerged, restaurants have been faced with threats despite the absence of any hard evidence behind this theory.

Earlier this month, 28-year-old Edgar Maddison Welch, armed with an assault rifle entered Comet Ping Pong and threatened the staff before he was apprehended by the police.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Reuters