Philando Castile Feeds Children Even After Death

When he was alive, Philando Castile used to pay for students’ lunches. Now, a community college professor is honoring his legacy.

Philando Castile was a nutrition service supervisor at a St. Paul’s J.J. Hill Montessori. But not many people know he used to pay for children’s lunch as well. Now his legacy is being carried forward by a compassionate college teacher.

Castile was shot dead for no reason by Officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in 2016 as his girlfriend watched in horror.

Now, Pamela Fergus, a psychology professor at Inver Hills Community College, is making sure no child goes hungry at Castile’s school. On Aug. 29, Fergus created the “Philando Feeds the Children” fund in honor of Castile’s memory.

After conducting a research, she found that J.J. Hill Montessori was about $1000 in debt each year because of the cost of school lunches. However, last year was particularly bad since the debt went up to $4,000 leaving 900 students in debt.

Students in Fergus’ class took on the project to raise money for the school and after contacting Castile’s mother, Valerie, they set up a page titled “Philando Feeds the Children” on YouCaring.com.

As of now, the fund-raising effort has raised more than $82,000.

That’s enough money to erase the debt owed by all students in elementary, middle and high schools across St. Paul for one year.

Fergus, accompanied by Castile’s mother and sister presented the check of $10,000 to J.J. Hill Montessori school which would cover the overall debt owed by the school.

Philando Castile may be dead but his legacy lives on.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters