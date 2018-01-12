Ex-CIA Officer Philip Mudd: 'Shitholer' Is The Same As The N-Word

"A white honky from Norway can come here but a black dude from Haiti can't. What does that tell you in an America that in one generation called you a n****r?

Wow Philip Mudd uses a slew of racial epithets to prove a point on Don Lemon CNN Tonight. ?? pic.twitter.com/8Oi6ttjH1w — Marlo Stanfield ?? (@mistarob82) January 12, 2018

Ex-CIA officer, Philip Mudd, didn't mince words when he called out President Donald Trump's pathetic, racist comments about immigrants coming from Haiti and African countries have set off a scorching round of criticism.

First, a quick re-cap: During a closed-door meeting on immigration, Trump expressed his disapproval of people of color coming into the United States while saying he preferred the ones hailing from pre-dominantly white countries like Norway.

In response, Mudd eviscerated Trump on CNN during an intense exchange with host Don Lemon.

The former intel official said the usage of the word "shithole" was as racist as the N-word.

"So let's be clear: a white honky from Norway can come here but a black dude from Haiti can't. What does that tell you in an America that in one generation called you a n****r?

"I’m not surprised,” Mudd, who is of Italian descent, told Lemon. “In one way, I’m proud. I am a proud shitholer. My family was called Wops and mackerel-eaters. I’m proud of that. We came when with people from Ireland when they were seen as dirty people. Dirty Catholics who didn’t belong in a Protestant country.”

Lemon not only delivered a scathing analysis of Trump's racist statement but, for the most part, called out all those people who have supported him - and voted for him - despite being well-aware of his bigotry and xenophobia.

“How many examples do you need of this?” he said. “You know what you can go do?”

Then he paused for a moment.

“I can’t say that,” Lemon said. “But you can go read a book, a history book. Because you might learn that some of the people from those shithole countries were slaves who were brought here by force to help build this country, and then start your learning process from there.”

Don Lemon calls Trump racist here & then amazingly through silence, tells people who still support him to go f*ck themselves. This is an inspiring watch. Kudos to Don for stepping up.#RacistTrump @donlemon https://t.co/OVAV8v449F — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 12, 2018

Banner / Thumbnail : Andrew Councill/MCT/MCT via Getty Images