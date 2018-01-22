© Reuters, Stringer

Mount Mayon Volcano Eruption: A Dangerous Visual Treat

by
Shafaq Naveed
Philippines authorities warned people to stay away from the volatile Mount Mayon volcano after it spewed red-hot lava and ashes.

 

 

The glorious Mount Mayon volcano is living proof of how nature can be beautiful yet extremely deadly.

The most active volcano of the Philippines, which is famous among tourists because of its “perfect cone” shape, spewed fountains of red-hot lava and massive ash trailed over kilometers, though the eruption was a visual treat, it was also an extremely dangerous eruption that sent 40,000 villagers to shelter in evacuation centers.

Philippines authorities warned people to stay away from the volatile Mount Mayon volcano.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) statement, red-hot lava gushed up 700 meters and a thick column of ash plumes rose five kilometers into the air above the volcano, in Albay province in southeastern Luzon and spread over neighboring districts.

The ash left Guinobatan, a town of almost 80,000 people, in a state of "zero visibility," according to affiliate CNN Philippines.

“It was like night time at noon, there was zero visibility in some areas because the ash fall was so thick,” said Jukes Nunez, an Albay provincial disaster response officer.

The volcano started acting up a week back.

Read More
Thousands Evacuated In Philippines After Lava Flows Down Mt. Mayon

But the recent explosive eruption was the most powerful one till date, enabling officials to raise Mayon’s alert level to four on a scale of five. The highest level is five and it means a hazardous eruption is underway.

The danger zone was expanded to 8 kilometers from the crater, and as a result thousands more residents will have to leave their homes, said the officials

Over 27,000 people have been evacuated from the area around the volcano in preparation for a dangerous eruption and the public has been advised to stay vigilant and avoid the danger zone.

People on social media couldn’t help but share the images and videos of the dangerous disaster.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
Volcano Eruption Caused An Insane Lightning Storm

Thumbnail / Banner :  Reuters, Stringer 

Tags:
active volcano albay albay news danger zone environment evacuation lava mount mayon natural disasters nature philippines philippines news volcano volcano eruption volcanoes
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.