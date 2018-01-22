Mount Mayon Volcano Eruption: A Dangerous Visual Treat

Philippines authorities warned people to stay away from the volatile Mount Mayon volcano after it spewed red-hot lava and ashes.

LOOK: Lava spewed out of Mayon Volcano again at 9:40 this evening. pic.twitter.com/zccY71fDxa — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) January 22, 2018

The glorious Mount Mayon volcano is living proof of how nature can be beautiful yet extremely deadly.

The most active volcano of the Philippines, which is famous among tourists because of its “perfect cone” shape, spewed fountains of red-hot lava and massive ash trailed over kilometers, though the eruption was a visual treat, it was also an extremely dangerous eruption that sent 40,000 villagers to shelter in evacuation centers.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) statement, red-hot lava gushed up 700 meters and a thick column of ash plumes rose five kilometers into the air above the volcano, in Albay province in southeastern Luzon and spread over neighboring districts.

The ash left Guinobatan, a town of almost 80,000 people, in a state of "zero visibility," according to affiliate CNN Philippines.

“It was like night time at noon, there was zero visibility in some areas because the ash fall was so thick,” said Jukes Nunez, an Albay provincial disaster response officer.

The volcano started acting up a week back.

But the recent explosive eruption was the most powerful one till date, enabling officials to raise Mayon’s alert level to four on a scale of five. The highest level is five and it means a hazardous eruption is underway.

The danger zone was expanded to 8 kilometers from the crater, and as a result thousands more residents will have to leave their homes, said the officials

Over 27,000 people have been evacuated from the area around the volcano in preparation for a dangerous eruption and the public has been advised to stay vigilant and avoid the danger zone.

People on social media couldn’t help but share the images and videos of the dangerous disaster.

TIMELAPSE: The most active volcano in the Philippines spews ash and steam into the sky as authorities warn people to stay clear https://t.co/rNRL2QWDRe #MayonVolcano pic.twitter.com/8AVtkHUpT4 — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) January 22, 2018

LOOK: Glowing red lava continues to flow from the summit of Mayon volcano in Albay province as of 10:15 PM. (Photos by Joshua Eric Dandal) pic.twitter.com/pbnI1L5hjQ — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) January 22, 2018

As of 6:18 am #MayonVolcano pic.twitter.com/t2BsCqgU8r — Clay Jensen and the flips (@totoongtope) January 22, 2018

Ash clouds from #MayonVolcano as seen from Guinobatan town in Albay. Classes in all levels in Albay province have been suspended due to ash fall. | @InquirerSLB @RAOstriaINQ pic.twitter.com/AvLoKuRGUp — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) January 22, 2018

'Imminent eruption' feared as #MayonVolcano ejects towering column of ash that's now descending on surrounding villages in the Philippines https://t.co/Q2DhE4kkyH pic.twitter.com/JvdeDfVAug — dwnews (@dwnews) January 22, 2018

The sky turned dark as heavy ashfall from #MayonVolcano

covered Guinobatan town in Albay.

Let us hope and pray for everyone's safety. #PRCMayonOps pic.twitter.com/W1B4gz4LF7 — Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) January 22, 2018

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Stringer