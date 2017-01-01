Photo Op With White House Interns Turns Into Trump Power Trip

When the press raised questions during a photo op with White House interns, President Donald Trump poked fun at the expense of the reporter and the media.

President Donald Trump is a man ruled, and therefore defined, by his faults. He is a cruel and vindicative bully with a compulsion to create conflict rather than diplomatically end it.

The leader of the United States and his flaws were on full display during a photo op with White House interns on Monday when Catherine Lucey, a reporter with The Associated Press, dared to raise a few questions.

While photographers snapped photos of Trump amidst a sea of shiny-faced young people, Lucey asked, "Mr. President, should Jeff Sessions resign?"

Instead of behaving like a decent human being and ignoring the question, or attempting to end it gracefully, Trump took the petty road and rolled his eyes. The interns joined him and laughed. When Lucey followed up with another question about health care, the president mouthed to her "Be quiet."

"You see, they're not supposed to do that," Trump said to the young men and women around him. "But they do it, but they're not supposed to. She's breaking a code back there. But they don't care. They don't care about breaking codes."

Instead of behaving like a president, Trump sounded like a paranoid maniac with too much power. A better person might have ignored Lucey's questions, or sought to kindly halt them by saying, "Sorry, right now it is about these interns."

A leader would have turned the moment around and fairly refocused the attention on the interns, but Trump is no leader. So he took the opportunity to make the event about his ego, again.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Wikimedia Commons user Gage Skidmore