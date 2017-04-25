Pizza Hut Refuses To Deliver Pizza In Black Neighborhood After 7

The Pizza Hut at Sistrunk neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale refuses to deliver Pizza to the historically African-American neighborhood after 7 p.m.

Relatedly, was in a local Pizza Hut the other day and noticed their delivery map includes a note not to make deliveries to Sistrunk, the historically African-American neighborhood, after dark. pic.twitter.com/BoSAgomaHV — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) December 1, 2017

Pizza Hut, the franchise which promotes itself as family-friendly and promises quick delivery to more than 16,000 locations worldwide actually discriminates against minority neighborhoods.

The fast food giant refuses to deliver pizza at Sistrunk neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale, Florida after 7 p.m. While writer Adam Weinstein was collecting his pizza in Fort Lauderdale recently he clicked a picture of a display inside the food chain.

The sign told its employees to not accept nighttime deliveries to the district that includes Sistrunk Boulevard – a historically African-American neighborhood, which is home to several important historical places in the black community.

Some notable names and places that come from the community include the Old Dillard Museum, which commemorates the city’s first school for black children and the Dr. James F. Sistrunk Historical Marker, named after Broward County’s first black doctor.

However, it was a policy for the branch employees to not accept deliveries for the northwestern district after 7 p.m., but noted that any orders made before 7 p.m. must be delivered.

When asked about this discriminatory behavior, a manager told Miami NewTimes, the delivery cutoff, which begins each night at 7, is a corporate policy.

Sadly, this discriminatory behavior of Pizza Hut towards minority neighborhoods is not new; in fact many other pizza shops have been actively executing prejudicial policies since a while.

In 1996, the problem was worse, so much so that the city of San Francisco tried to write a law banning the practice. The restaurant industry pushed back, and finally a loophole was written into the law to allow drivers to skip out on deliveries if they felt endangered.

Earlier, in 2000, Domino's settled with the Justice Department after the chain received backlash from customers near Jacksonville, Florida.

Two years later, Tarpon Springs' city attorney threatened to revoke Pizza Hut's operational license when a location stopped delivering to a predominantly black neighborhood.

However, Pizza Hut defended its policies and calls it an issue of driver safety.

"We work to balance our customers' wants with our delivery persons' safety," spokesperson Patty Sullivan said at the time.

Even though, pizza shops have been actively citing safety as a reason for not delivering in black neighborhoods, there is no proof if “whiter neighborhoods,” within the delivery zone, proved to be safer while delivering pizza at night.

Read More Pizza Hut Manager Allegedly Threatened Punishing Workers Fleeing Irma

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Mario Anzuoni