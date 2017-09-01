School Fat-Shames Girl Over This Perfectly Normal Outfit

“Your boobs are bigger than most girls, and you are gonna have to try harder,” said a teacher to the plus-size student.

An agitated mother has slammed a school in Missouri for allegedly fat-shamming her daughter.

Melisa Barber’s daughter, Kelsey Paige Anderson, was dressed perfectly alright, in long jeans and a full-sleeved blouse. Nevertheless, she was publically humiliated for dressing inappropriately at the Joplin High School.

The 17-year-old was covered from wrist to ankles when she was told she violated the school’s dress code.

In response, Barber posted about her daughter’s ordeal on social media.

“Your boobs are bigger than most girls, and you are gonna have to try harder,” said one of the teachers to Anderson. According to Barber, when her daughter asked about her fault, the teacher gave her the worst possible explanation.

“When my daughter asked why she was being sent to the office, this teacher told her ‘bustier women need to wear clothing that cover their cleavage.’ Then followed it up by saying ‘Plus size women need to dress accordingly.' My daughter has just been called "Busty" and "Plus Size" in front of the entire class."

All of this happened in front of other students, which led to her daughter feeling, understandably, more embarrassed. And to top it all off, instead of apologizing and taking an action against the sexist teacher, the school’s principal tried to calm Barber, telling her how no one had an issue with the said teacher in the past, when she addressed the issue.

“I began explaining that my daughter was just sexualized by her teacher in front of the whole class,” Barber wrote. “She was embarrassed and horrified. She requested to be removed from the teacher’s class. He said no. He continued to defend the teacher. I could see we were getting nowhere. I was close to losing my temper. I took my daughter by the hand and we left. I refuse to put my daughter in a situation where her self esteem is completely destroyed. She is there to learn. This whole time she was missing out on an education while we were all sitting in a room discussing her boobs. How often does this happen to your sons? Seems like another way to keep girls uneducated.”

Policing over dresses in schools, especially when it comes to girls, could be detrimental to the students' self-esteem. Such rules, from a very young age, inculcate the idea in young girls that their bodies can be judged and policed by others.

And that's certainly not right.

