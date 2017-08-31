Nurse Arrested For Refusing To Draw Blood From Unconscious Patient

“This is something that you guys agreed to with this hospital,” the nurse told the police officer. “I'm just trying to do what I'm supposed to do. That's all.”

A nurse from the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City has released police body cam and hospital surveillance videos to alert the public of what she said was an unlawful arrest and assault by a Salt Lake City Police officer.

Alex Wubbels was brutally arrested after she told the law enforcement officers that she couldn't draw blood from an unconscious person.

Police Detective Jeff Payne demanded a blood sample from a truck driver who was hospitalized after a car crash. Wubbles told him the hospital and the police department already had a policy in place that blood could not be taken without consent from the patient unless there is a warrant from a judge or the patient was a suspected criminal.

“This is something that you guys agreed to with this hospital,” the nurse told Payne. “I'm just trying to do what I'm supposed to do. That's all.”

When she refused, Payne resorted to bullying.

He grabbed her arms, marched her out of the hospital and handcuffed her.

“No, we're done, you're under arrest,” he said, as he pull the nurse’s arm behind her back.

“Stop! You’re assaulting me,” screamed Wubbels, before being placed in a patrol car for about 20 minutes. She was later released without any charges filed against her.

The officer, on the other hand, threatened Wubbels with jail.

“I either go away with blood in vials or body in tow,” he said in the footage.

A Department of Public Safety officer was reportedly present when the nurse was being harassed, but he did nothing.

On Thursday, Wubbels held a press conference with her attorney Karra Porter, calling for the police to be better trained.

“I’m a health care worker. The only job I have is to keep my patients safe,” she said.

“A blood draw, it just gets thrown around there like it’s some simple thing. But blood is your blood. That’s your property. And when a patient comes in in a critical state, that blood is extremely important and I don’t take it lightly,” she added.

Payne has since been temporarily suspended from the Salt Lake City Police Department’s blood-draw program.

Sgt. Brandon Shearer said that an internal investigation was ongoing.

