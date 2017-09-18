© Reuters, Whitney Curtis

Police Chanted ‘Whose Streets? Our Streets’ While Arresting Protesters

by
Cierra Bailey
St. Louis police officers were heard shouting "Whose streets? Our streets," while conducting mass arrests of Black Lives Matter protesters on Sunday.

A St. Louis protester stands in front of riot police holding up a Black Lives Matter placard

After St. Louis officer Jason Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith last week, demonstrators took to the streets in droves to protest.

According to Slate, a peaceful assembly of more than 1,000 people held outside of police headquarters took place Sunday afternoon followed by a march of about 100 people later that evening.

The marchers reportedly caused minor property damage and clashed with police, which led to more than 80 arrests.

Read More
St. Louis Police Caught On Camera Pushing Elderly Woman During Protest

Demonstrators knocked over planters, broke windows at a few shops and hotels, and scattered plastic chairs at an outdoor venue, according to the Associated Press

Additionally, protesters allegedly sprayed officers with bottles of an unknown substance. One officer suffered a leg injury and was taken to a hospital.

However, while conducting their arrests, officers were heard shouting the chant “Whose streets? Our streets!”

This was clearly meant as a jab to protesters who routinely use the same chant to reclaim space from those who pose a threat to the community such as white supremacists, corrupt politicians, or violent law enforcement officials.  

Twitter user @Stlouisx50 posted a video that seems to capture the commotion.

On the other hand, the St. Louis police department shared photos of confiscated weapons, property damage, and officers being “decontaminated” after being sprayed with the unknown chemicals.

Although, it should be noted that it's unclear how many seized firearms were legally owned as Missouri is an open-carry state.

Ironically, the police department posted no photos of the peaceful gathering that occurred earlier that afternoon. Presumably because framing protesters solely in a negative light helps them justify their spree of arrests and use of force

Read More
Turns Out That Viral Hurricane Irma 'Hot Cop' Is Actually A Neo-Nazi

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, Whitney Curtis

Tags:
anthony lamar smith black lives matter law enforcement and society law enforcement interactions missouri police officers officer jason stockley peaceful protests police killings police shootings police violence riot police st. louis police us law enforcement us police viral news
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.