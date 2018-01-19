Report Reveals Police Official Ordered Recruit To Shoot Black Teens

The official made horrific racist comments in a Facebook message exchange with a recruit, telling him to kill teens smoking weed "if black."

A senior Kentucky police official told a recruit that black kids were to be shot if they were caught smoking weed.

The report published Friday claims that Todd Shaw, the former assistant police chief of Prospect, Kentucky, sent several messages to a recruit, telling him that it was the recruit’s duty to disregard right and wrong if he found teens smoking marijuana.

“F*** the right thing,” Shaw reportedly wrote. “If black shoot them.”

Once the recruit asked the officer what he should tell the parents in case he were to shoot a black teen for smoking pot, the senior official then answered: “Call their (pa)rents,” he wrote. “If mom is hot then f*** her … if dad is hot then handcuff him and make him suck my d***.”

“Unless daddy is black,” he added. “Then shoot him.”

According to court records, the question was part of an assignment.

After investigations into his conduct began, the official resigned. He later fought to keep the messages private, but because of the “highly disturbing racist and threatening” nature of the Facebook messages, Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman ruled that the exchange was to be released to the public.

According to Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, Shaw’s behavior is unacceptable.

“There is no place in police departments for men or women who hold such strongly held prejudices, including recommending shooting people simply because of their race,” O’Connell wrote.

Based on the sickening nature of the words and comments made by the official, it’s clear that race bias and prejudice are alive and well among police officers in this country.

With cases of police brutality still happening regularly, this story must serve as a reminder that there’s a lot of work left to be done to eradicate racism from law enforcement.

Banner/thumbnail credit: Pixabay, Brett_Hondow