This 16 YO Was Shot Dead By Police In Arkansas No One Knows Why

An African-American teenager was shot dead outside an Eastern Arkansas youth shelter in Marion.

Aries Clark, 16, was reportedly killed by Marion police officers.

Arkansas State Police said in a release the cops responded to the shelter at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday and "moments later" it was reported that a teenager had been shot by officers.

Aries died of his injuries.

Officers reportedly opened fire after arriving at the youth centre about ten miles northwest of Memphis.

However, there are no reports of anyone calling them or feeling threatened by Aries.

The shelter, "provides positive alternatives to institutionalization" for children at risk. Boys and girls from age groups, ranging from 8 to 18, received services at the shelter, but only boys were allowed to live there.

According to Madelyn Keith, the non-profit's executive director and CEO, no one was injured at the shelter as a result of the shooting. "We also request your prayers for our operations and specifically for all individuals and entities involved in this incident. In turn we also offer our sincere prayers for all affected by this event," wrote Keith in a Facebook post.

She also mentioned that he was receiving services at the youth centre but currently he wasn’t a resident, reported KATV.

She declined to comment further on Aries' killing.

According to doctors, Aries was shot in his back and at the back of his head. He died the following day.

The police also have not mentioned what led them to open fire on a teenager, that too, from the back.

It is yet unknown if the teenager was given any warnings by the officers before they shot him dead.

Arkansas State Police said it was investigating the matter and the results would determine whether the shooting was justifiable. Officers didn’t comment on why Aries was at the facility but, according to his family members, he was there after being “disruptive.”

“He was just being unruly,” the teenager's father told WMC. “He ran away from home twice, so we needed help with him. We just went from needing some help to the next thing we know he's dead.”

His mother, Vicky Clark, mentioned they were hoping to get their son, a student at West Memphis High School, help soon because of his troubled behavior.

“I never expected not to see my son again. I had saw him that Thursday, and we were trying to figure out how we were going to do therapy to get help for him,” she lamented.

Chris Clark, one of Aries' relatives said his cousin reportedly had a BB gun. “He held a BB gun in the air, and they just took him down on sight.”

The mysterious circumstances surrounding Aries' killing has led many to speculate if it was yet another case of racial profiling at the hands of law-enforcement. According to The Guardian's "The Counted" database, at least 1,092 people were killed by police in the U.S. in 2016.

Nearly a quarter of those killed were African Americans, although, the group accounts for roughly 12 percent of the country’s total population..

