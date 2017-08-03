Politicians Slam Trump For Calling New Hampshire A ‘Drug-Infested Den’

President Donald Trump made the disparaging comment while lamenting to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto about drugs entering the U.S. from Mexico.

President Donald Trump has no filter, he is unhinged and one cannot predict what absurdities are going to come out of his mouth.

For example, The Washington Post published the transcript of a conversation Trump had with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in which he called the state of New Hampshire a “drug-infested den.”

Trump actually won the Republican primary in New Hampshire during the presidential election and received an endorsement from the governor, as CNN notes, but he lost the state to Hillary Clinton in the general election.

The subject of New Hampshire's drug-related issues came up during their conversation when Trump lashed out at Peña Nieto for the amount of drugs flowing from Mexico into the United States.

"We have a massive drug problem where kids are becoming addicted to drugs because the drugs are being sold for less money than candy," Trump reportedly said.

"I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den," he added later in the discussion.

Michael Anton, a spokesman for the National Security Council told CNN that he could not “confirm or deny the authenticity of allegedly leaked classified documents."

It is true that New Hampshire is one of the many states strongly affected by the opioid crisis, and drug overdose deaths have been on the rise there since 2012, according to CNN. However, it doesn’t excuse the president’s crass words which are an insult to his own American constituents.

"It's disappointing his mischaracterization of this epidemic ignores the great things this state has to offer," said Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu. "We are already seeing positive signs of our efforts as overdoses and deaths are declining in key parts of the state. In spite of this crisis, New Hampshire remains the best place to live, work and raise a family."

Other politicians, including Democratic New Hampshire senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, also weighed in on Trump’s comments, criticizing his offensive word choice and misrepresentation of New Hampshire altogether.

.@RealDonaldTrump owes NH an apology & then should follow through on his promise to Granite Staters to help end this crisis 1/2 — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) August 3, 2017

It’s absolutely unacceptable for the President to be talking about NH in this way – a gross misrepresentation of NH & the epidemic 2/2 — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) August 3, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump's comments about New Hampshire are disgusting. As he knows, NH and states across America have a substance misuse crisis 1/ — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) August 3, 2017

To date, @POTUS has proposed policies that would severely set back our efforts to combat this devastating epidemic 2/ — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) August 3, 2017

Instead of insulting people in the throes of addiction, @POTUS needs to work across party lines to actually stem the tide of this crisis 3/3 — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) August 3, 2017

Trump is showing Americans his true colors, revealing that he couldn't care less about making America "great." He is also proving that he doesn't need the help of any one else to sabotage his presidency, he's doing a great job of that all on his own.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Flickr, Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons