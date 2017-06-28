Poll Finds Only 17 Percent Of Americans Support GOP Health Care Bill

Many Americans don’t agree with the proposed health care bill that will result in 22 million fewer people having health insurance over the next 10 years.

A new poll reveals that Americans disapprove of the Senate GOP’s health care bill by a very large margin and are not on board with how they’re going about replacing the Affordable Care Act.

The poll was a collective initiative conducted by NPR, PBS NewsHour, and the Marist Institute for Public Opinion. Its findings indicate that a mere 17 percent of people surveyed said they approve of the Senate’s health care proposal, the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

Meanwhile, 55 percent disapprove and approximately a quarter of people surveyed said they didn’t know enough about the plan to determine whether they agree or disagree with it, according to NPR.

Based on a Congressional Budget Office analysis released Monday, if the bill were implemented, 22 million fewer people would have health coverage over the course of the next decade — partially due to the bill’s drawback of Medicaid expansion.

"With numbers like these, it's not surprising the Republican leadership in Congress is having a difficult time building consensus," said Lee Miringoff, the director of Marist.

According to NPR, many Americans agree that the ACA needs to be revised; however, a 46 plurality say that they actually want the bill to do more. The GOP’s plan would not be catering to the majority of Americans because their bill essentially does the opposite by keeping much of the ACA the same but making it do even less.

Many members of the GOP aren’t even convinced that this bill is right. Only 35 percent support the proposal while 21 percent of Republicans oppose it.

Interestingly enough, the blame wouldn’t fall back on President Donald Trump if Congress fails to repeal and replace the ACA, according to the poll.

Only six percent surveyed said they would blame Trump, while half said they would blame congressional Democrats, and 20 percent would take it out on GOP lawmakers.

The vote on the bill is set to take place after Congress returns from its July 4 holiday recess.

Despite protests, polls, and overwhelming public opposition to the GOP's health care proposal, they are desperate to repeal and replace the ACA because they need a "win."

Thus far, Trump's presidency has been riddled with scandal and failed attempts to execute his biggest campaign promises such as the setbacks on building his controversial border wall.

If Congress can successfully pass their health care agenda, they will have triumphed for the first time since Trump has taken office. Evidently, keeping up these appearances is more important to Congress than listening to their constituents.