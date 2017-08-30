'Crisis Mode' In Port Arthur As Floodwaters Rise, No Rescue Available

"We can't take the boats out right now. The water is rising and it's coming there and it's no way to get to them," said Sherriff Zena Stephens, according to FOX4 Beaumont.

BREAKING: Shelter in Port Arthur is beginning to flood. No rescue available right now. "This is horrible" pic.twitter.com/CiKcS62duR — BNL (@BreakingNLive) August 30, 2017

In the wake of the devastating Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Port Arthur reportedly has "10 to 15 feet of water heading their way" and no rescue teams are available.

"The situation in Port Arthur is dire," KFDM reported. "Some Port Arthur residents are in survival mode, she said. There aren't enough people to answer 911 calls," the channel added citing multiple calls to KFDM/Fox 4.

City officials did not call for evacuations, which is why residents are stuck at their locations.

Mayor Derrick Freeman posted a statement on his Facebook page, saying the "whole city is underwater right now but we are coming!"

"We're getting 911 and rescue calls but there's nothing we can do," said Sherriff Zena Stephens, according to FOX4 Beaumont. "We can't take the boats out right now. The water is rising and it's coming there and it's no way to get to them."

Here are some images:

If you're in port Arthur & get rescued,

don't go to the bob bowers civic center.



It flooded.#PortArthur pic.twitter.com/GGvaHbjQpn — Rita SD Jobs (@RitaSDJobs) August 30, 2017

If IN PORT ARTHUR PLEASE HELP MY DISABLED AUNT WATER TO KNEES 1149 E 11TH STREET #PLEASE RT pic.twitter.com/XTVEvBbC3b — Antonio Allen (@TheRealAntonioA) August 30, 2017

Port Arthur, TX is trending on twitter from ppl begging to be rescued from their homes. This is the saddest thing I've ever witnessed. — Jordan Cordel (@JordanCordel) August 30, 2017

People are posting pleas for rescue on social media websites:

my great grandparents are 90+.. very fragile, they need to be rescued !! 3580 lake Arthur drive in port Arthur off of jimmy Johnson PLZ RT‼️ — Mackenzie Shugart (@mackenzieshug) August 30, 2017

MY BESTFRIEND AND HER FAMILY ARE STUCK! 911 ISNT ANSWERING PLZ HELP! 6249 Wheatley Avenue, Port Arthur, Tx! — A$H (@aaashdoll) August 30, 2017

please help my friend is stuck in her home with a family of 10. water is rising



4407 Jasonwood cd port Arthur, tx 77642 — Eduardo Reyes ® (@e_reyes7) August 30, 2017

im sorry yall but i need help again.. my cousin has water almost waist deep in her house, she has 2 kids!!! 4410 4th street Port Arthur TX — kayla💙 (@kayladeshelle_) August 30, 2017

8148 Chimney Rock Ct.

Port Arthur, Texas 77642!

MY BEST FRIEND @oneandonlyfaith & HER PARENTS ARE IN THERE !Plz y'all! — 8•22 (@CharmingChelle) August 30, 2017

"We're getting 911 & rescue calls but there's nothing we can do. We can't take the boats out right now." #PortArthur https://t.co/uSs80ok99b — Christina Consolo (@RadChick4Cast) August 30, 2017

Harvey is the most powerful hurricane to strike Texas in more than 50 years. Wall Street analysts say the floods could "destroy as much as $20 billion in insured property, making the storm one of the costliest in history for U.S. insurers."

