'Crisis Mode' In Port Arthur As Floodwaters Rise, No Rescue Available

by
Fatimah Mazhar
"We can't take the boats out right now. The water is rising and it's coming there and it's no way to get to them," said Sherriff Zena Stephens, according to FOX4 Beaumont.

 

 

In the wake of the devastating Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Port Arthur reportedly has "10 to 15 feet of water heading their way" and no rescue teams are available.

"The situation in Port Arthur is dire," KFDM reported. "Some Port Arthur residents are in survival mode, she said. There aren't enough people to answer 911 calls," the channel added citing multiple calls to KFDM/Fox 4.

City officials did not call for evacuations, which is why residents are stuck at their locations.

Mayor Derrick Freeman posted a statement on his Facebook page, saying the "whole city is underwater right now but we are coming!"

"We're getting 911 and rescue calls but there's nothing we can do," said Sherriff Zena Stephens, according to FOX4 Beaumont. "We can't take the boats out right now. The water is rising and it's coming there and it's no way to get to them."

Here are some images:

 

 

 

 

People are posting pleas for rescue on social media websites:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Harvey is the most powerful hurricane to strike Texas in more than 50 years. Wall Street analysts say the floods could "destroy as much as $20 billion in insured property, making the storm one of the costliest in history for U.S. insurers."

Thumbnail Credit : Reuters 

