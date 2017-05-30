Portland Attack Survivor Asks People To Support The Harassed Girls

“We need to remember, this is about those little girls. Just remember that, you know, they got hurt too.”

The horrific fatal stabbings in Portland left the entire country heartbroken. Countless people across the world mourned the deaths of brave souls who stood up to a white supremacist yelling racial and religious epithets at two young women.

The incident killed Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Rick Best, 54, while Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, was shifted to a hospital after he suffered a serious stab wound. However, he has now been released and has spoken out about the incident.

Fletcher posted a video to Facebook and spoke about the two other very important victims of the attack who were being largely forgotten.

“We need to remember, this is about those little girls. Just remember that, you know, they got hurt too,” he said.

While thanking people for their gifts and prayers, he raised concerns that longstanding local attitudes and biases lionized him and the girls remained completely forgotten.

“We in Portland have this weird tendency to continue patterns that we’ve done forever, and one of them is this same old, just to put it bluntly, white savior complex. Suffice to say, I think it’s immensely, immensely morally wrong and irresponsible how much money we have gotten as opposed to how much support, money, love, kindness, that has been given to that little girl,” he added.

He also called on viewers to “imagine” that they were one of the girls on the train.

“Her life is never going to be the same.”

He further added that “those brave young girls” lived through the horrific attack and yet “find ways to wake up in the morning with smiles on their faces.”

Fletcher attended the first court appearance for the man accused of the fatal attack. In the courtroom, Jeremy Joseph Christian, the Portland stabbing suspect, yelled as if he was proud of himself in his first courtroom appearance, and sadly did not show any regret for the atrocious crime he is accused of.

“You got no safe place. This is America. Get out if you don’t like free speech!” he reportedly declared.