© Reuters

Top GOP Chair Allegedly Uses White Supremacist Rally For Recruitment

by
editors
“We’re looking for young conservatives to step up and run for local offices. We need to get control of local school boards and every other local district.”

At least one top Republican official is using hate rallies to recruit young members, according to a new Guardian report.

A number of demonstrations took place in Portland, Oregon, past weekend including a so-called “free speech” rally by members of the so-called “alt-right” neo-Nazi movement.

The event came at a time when racial tensions were already high in the city in the wake of the fatal stabbings of two men, Ricky John Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, who were allegedly killed by a known white supremacist, Jeremy Christian, for trying to stop him from verbally abusing two young women on a light-rail train, one of whom was wearing a hijab.

Chaos ensued as counter-protesters gathered to protest the neo-Nazi rally. At least 14 people were reportedly arrested towards the end of the demonstrations.

Amidst the unrest, however, James Buchal, chair of the Multnomah County Republican party, found the opportunity to encourage participants of the “alt-right” rally to join the GOP.

Read More: Portland Victim Thanks The Courageous Men Who Died While Saving Her

While it’s alarming that a top Republican official is openly using white supremacist rhetoric to recruit members from a movement notorious for its white supremacist ideology, it’s not surprising.

A couple of days before the rally, Buchal made headlines for suggesting right-wing militias should be allowed to protect members of the GOP when they are in “the public square.”

Buchal’s choice of right-wing militia protectors included Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters, both of which are widely considered part of an anti-government white supremacist movement.

The suggestion to employ these militia forces was, rightfully, criticized, considering it came only a few days after the Portland attack.

 

 

 

 

Read More: White Supremacist Portland Suspect Calls Murders Act Of ‘Patriotism’
Tags:
alt right gop neo nazi news portland portland attack rally republican republicans school united states white supremacist white supremacists white supremacy
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.