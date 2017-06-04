Top GOP Chair Allegedly Uses White Supremacist Rally For Recruitment

“We’re looking for young conservatives to step up and run for local offices. We need to get control of local school boards and every other local district.”

At least one top Republican official is using hate rallies to recruit young members, according to a new Guardian report.

A number of demonstrations took place in Portland, Oregon, past weekend including a so-called “free speech” rally by members of the so-called “alt-right” neo-Nazi movement.

The event came at a time when racial tensions were already high in the city in the wake of the fatal stabbings of two men, Ricky John Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, who were allegedly killed by a known white supremacist, Jeremy Christian, for trying to stop him from verbally abusing two young women on a light-rail train, one of whom was wearing a hijab.

Chaos ensued as counter-protesters gathered to protest the neo-Nazi rally. At least 14 people were reportedly arrested towards the end of the demonstrations.

Amidst the unrest, however, James Buchal, chair of the Multnomah County Republican party, found the opportunity to encourage participants of the “alt-right” rally to join the GOP.

While it’s alarming that a top Republican official is openly using white supremacist rhetoric to recruit members from a movement notorious for its white supremacist ideology, it’s not surprising.

A couple of days before the rally, Buchal made headlines for suggesting right-wing militias should be allowed to protect members of the GOP when they are in “the public square.”

Buchal’s choice of right-wing militia protectors included Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters, both of which are widely considered part of an anti-government white supremacist movement.

The suggestion to employ these militia forces was, rightfully, criticized, considering it came only a few days after the Portland attack.

